There are light sandwiches, low-calorie sandwiches and then there is this viral "ultra-thin" sandwich. This video shared by a Japanese man Ryota Togishi, who describes himself as a "Knife sharpener" in his Instagram bio, shows him making an "ultra-thin" apple sandwich. The viral video has amassed more than 32 million views. Thanks to his super sharp knives, Ryota slices a loaf of bread as thin as possible. It is quite fun and engaging to watch him slice the bread so thin. Next, he slices the top of a green apple -- a very, very thin slice. He places the paper-thin slice of bread, adds the shaky slice of apple and sandwiches it with another thin bread slice. The sandwich is so thin that you can see Ryota's fingers through the sandwich as he holds it from one side. Even the apple slice inside is visible. Ryota finishes the video off by folding the sandwich and taking a bite. Watch the 'satisfying' video here:

Instagram users were surprised and in awe after seeing the clip. "The lamest yet most satisfying video I've seen on the internet today," a user wrote. "Aside everything I want that knife," another added. One person joked, "Needs to be thinner," while another added, "Someone will still say those thin slices of carbs will make you fat." Many people also recalled that these tissue-paper thin slices of bread looked exactly like a scene from a Mickey Mouse cartoon. "Omg, it is literally that one Mickey Mouse scene," a user wrote.

Watch: Ultra-Thin Tomato Sandwich Video

Previously, Ryota had created a similar "ultra-thin tomato sandwich". While the technique is the same, the video is still oddly satisfying to watch. The knife skills video has received more than 2 million likes. Watch the video here:







Along with knowing how to handle sharp knives, it is also important to sharpen them to achieve such feats. Ryoto does so by using a whetstone -- a fine-grained stone used for sharpening cutting tools.

Satisfying Ultra-Thin Kiwi Sandwich

If you enjoyed watching the above-mentioned videos, there is more. Here is the video of an "ultra-thin Kiwi sandwich". Kiwi is super juicy and has lots of seeds, which can make it trickier to slice it ultra-thin. This sandwich has two super thin slices of kiwi.







Which of these ultra-thin sandwiches is your favourite? Share with us in the comments section.