If there is one time of the week that we look forward to the most - it is the weekend. And if you're someone who has a sweet tooth, you know your weekend is going to be all about indulging in some delectable desserts. While there is a wide variety of options to choose from, there's no harm in having some more recipes up your sleeve. Considering this, here we have curated a list of 5 of our best desserts that are made using cinnamon. This spice is extremely aromatic and will elevate the flavour of your desserts by several notches. So, without further ado, let's get started with the list.





Here're 5 Cinnamon Desserts You Must Try:



1.Cinnamon Bread Pudding (Our Recommendation)

Let's start the list with our favourite one. Bread pudding is one of the most comforting desserts out there. This cinnamon bread fusion will get you in the mood for the brightest day. Click here for the recipe.

2.Cinnamon Rolls





Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside - these cinnamon rolls are simply hard to resist! They taste best when served piping hot right out of the oven with a drizzle of cream cheese or chocolate glaze. Click here for the recipe.





3.Cinnamon Carrot Muffins





Next up, we bring you a delectable cinnamon carrot muffins recipe. They are light, fluffy and have the right amount of crunch. The addition of cinnamon helps elevate the taste of these muffins. Click here for the recipe.

4.Cinnamon Apple Halwa





Love halwa? Then this cinnamon apple halwa recipe is a must-try! It is made with the goodness of apple and cinnamon and cooked with fried raisins in ghee! Wondering how to make it? Click here for the recipe.





5.Apple Cinnamon Cake





You can enjoy this delicious cake as a dessert or even as an evening snack. Wrap the cake with cardamom-flavoured cream cheese frosting and indulge in its goodness! Click here for the recipe.









Try out these delicious desserts this weekend and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.