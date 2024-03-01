South Indian staple dosa is one dish that is loved by people across the country. It is delicious, easy to make and pairs well with almost everything, especially chutney! The crispy and mild taste of dosas pair well with the bold and tangy notes of chutneys. Aside from enhancing the flavour, chutneys also offer nutritional benefits to you. Many chutneys contain ingredients like peanuts, coconuts, and sesame seeds that provide healthy fats and essential nutrients to the meal. While several people like sweet and tangy chutneys with dosas, it is actually the spicy ones that take your taste buds on a rollercoaster ride. If you are looking for spicy chutney options to pair with dosas then fret not! We have combined a list of 5 spicy chutneys that ensure a wholesome and satisfying culinary experience!

Chilli coconut chutney offers a spicy kick to your regular dosa meal.

Here Are 5 Spicy Chutneys You Can Pair With Dosa

1. Chilli Coconut Chutney

Chilli coconut chutney has no comparison to any other form of side savoury condiment with dosa. With its creamy texture and spicy taste, chilli coconut chutney serves as the perfect dish to pair with hot and crispy dosas. This chutney is made with freshly grated coconuts, dried red chillies, green chillies, ginger and tempered with curry leaves and mustard seeds. Coconut chutney strikes the perfect balance between the sweet and spicy flavours of the whole dish.

2. Red Coriander Chutney

Is sweet and salty chutney not your thing? Then this red coriander chutney is the answer for you. Hot and spicy, red coriander chutney makes for an excellent condiment if you like your dosa experience to be fiery. This chutney is made with simple pantry ingredients - grated coconut, coriander seeds, dry red chillies, tamarind, salt and water. Red coriander chutney, which has a beautiful orange colour, can also be tempered using curry leaves and mustard seeds to elevate the taste of the overall dish.

3. Sesame Coconut Chutney

Also known as Ellu chutney in Tamil Nadu, sesame coconut chutney is a delightful condiment to pair with the richness of dosas. This chutney is made with grated coconuts, sesame seeds, peanuts, Kashmiri red chillies, and garlic cloves. Like red coriander chutney, this creamy and vibrant chutney is also orange in colour and pairs well with both plain and masala dosas.

Sesame Chutney pairs well with both plain and masala dosas.

4. Tomato Peanut Chutney

Tangy and robust, tomato peanut chutney is a delicious condiment to pair with crispy hot dosas. It is nutty, spicy and full of flavours. Tomato peanut chutney is made with chopped tomatoes, peanuts, garlic, and dried red chillies and tempered with mustard seeds and urad dal. The acidity of tomatoes cuts through the richness of dosas while peanuts add a creaminess and nuttiness to the chutney.

5. Red Capsicum Chutney

Sweet and smoky, red capsicum chutney offers a treat to eyes and taste buds. This unique chutney has a hot flavour profile that complements the dosas perfectly. The natural sweetness of roasted red capsicums gets balanced by the sourness and tanginess offered by other ingredients of this chutney!

