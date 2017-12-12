What to Eat and Drink On New Year's Eve and Even After
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: December 12, 2017 18:02 IST
We're a bit emotional as we bid adieu to 2017 but also excited to welcome the New Year. Good food is the best way to keep our spirits high and make our celebrations even more special. From festive goodies and hangover cures to the best health trends of the year gone by that we would like to carry forward into 2018, we've put down everything in one list. Consider this your essential guide to the New Year.
Highlights
- Good food is the best way to keep your spirits high
- Make the most of the seasonal produce and shake up an interesting tipple
- If you 'plan' on getting carried away on New Year's Eve, we have a remedy
1. Sugar Dusted Wine Cake
First on top should definitely be a festive treat and there's nothing better than a glass of wine to enjoy this season. But how about experimenting with some wine in your food? Here's a sinful dessert for your New Year's Eve party that your guests will totally love. A soft and spongy cake baked with white wine and cinnamon. As for the mains, try the classic Coq Au Vin where juicy pieces of chicken are cooked with fresh herbs, red wine and lots of butter.
Coq Au Vin Recipe by Chef Prem Kumar Pogakula
Sugar Dusted Wine Cake Recipe
How about experimenting with some wine in your food? Photo Credit: Istock
2. Fruit Cocktails
Make the most of the seasonal produce and shake up an interesting tipple. Fruit cocktails are perfect to entertain your guests on your New Year's Eve party. Try one with figs and subtle notes of bourbon or perhaps the good old margarita infused with strawberries to light up your mood. You can even try the Twisted Whisky Sour with the added tang of fresh oranges and orange juice.
Bourbon Fig Recipe by Sudhir Nair
Strawberry Margarita Recipe by Neha Lakhani
Twisted Whisky Sour Recipe by Shatbi Basu
Try a good old margarita infused with strawberries to light up your mood. Photo Credit: Istock
3. Homemade Protein Bars
Move over store-bought energy bars because 2017 was all about homemade protein-rich bars that are stuffed with nuts, seeds and all good things. These are super easy and quick to make at home and serve as the perfect snack to overcome your mid-meal cravings and give you an instant energy boost. Try a mix of almond, roasted bajra, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, few dates and some honey for you own protein bar. Here are some more options to try as suggested by food writer Meher Mirza - How to Make Protein Bars at Home. Move over store-bought energy bars because 2017 was all about homemade protein-rich bars.
4. Fully Loaded Eggs
Looking for something to deal with the morning after? If you 'plan' on getting carried away on New Year's Eve, we have the perfect remedy for you. Eggs are great anytime of the day and they are also one of the best ways to get rid of a nasty hangover. Try this recipe of Fully Loaded Eggs by Chef Vicky Ratnani where ham, sausages, potatoes and eggs are all tossed together and baked to perfection.
Eggs are best ways to get rid of a nasty hangover. Photo Credit: Istock
5. Herbal Water
Ayurveda was perhaps the biggest health trend of 2017. This ancient Indian science has made a comeback and how, and it is here to stay. One of your resolutions for 2018, should be to go back to your basics. Drinking herbal water is one of the simplest ways to boost your metabolism, keep yourself hydrated and detox naturally. You can choose to soak different spices such as cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds or herbs like tulsi and neem in water overnight and then drink up the next morning.
Drinking herbal water is one of the simplest ways to boost your metabolism. Photo Credit: Istock
Anything we missed? We'd love to hear from you!
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.