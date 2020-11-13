World Diabetes Day: Date, Significance And Foods To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

World Diabetes Day is marked to raise awareness about the increasing risk of the condition.

One of the biggest challenges in the world of health, Diabetes Mellitus is an ailment that is irreversible and is characterised by increased blood sugar levels. As per health experts, diabetes affected about 72.9 million Indians in 2017 alone and continues to increase all over the world. Every year on November 14, World Diabetes Day is marked to raise awareness about the increasing complexities of the health condition that has even been linked to kidney complications, obesity and heart diseases by various studies.





World Diabetes Day 2020: Significance And Theme Of World Diabetes Day 2020

The global awareness campaign was created in 1991 by International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization as a response to the escalating threat posed by diabetes. The day is marked by the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922. The day aims to promote IDF's efforts and the importance to take coordinated actions to confront the chronic disease as a critical global health issue.





In 2020, World Diabetes Day, according to its official website, aims to promote the role of nurses, currently accounting for over half of the global health workforce, in the prevention and management of diabetes.





World Diabetes Day: How To Manage Diabetes Naturally:

As per many studies, health experts and nutritionists, Diabetes can be easily managed by certain tweaks in our diet and lifestyle.

Here are 5 foods with recipes that may help manage blood sugar levels:





(Also Read: World Diabetes Day: Try These 9 Winter Foods To Manage Diabetes)





1. Fenugreek (Methi)

One of the most popular winter vegetable, methi is the only food with an unusual amino acid called 4HO-Ile that has possible anti-diabetic qualities such as enhancing insulin secretion and increasing insulin sensitivity. Consultant Rupali Datta says "Fenugreek is often used as a part of diet plans prescribed to patients with diabetes as a treatment. While a diabetes patient can consume fenugreek in the form of seeds by consuming it soaked in water every morning, one must consult a doctor before doing so if you are on insulin therapy." Here are two ways to use methi in your diet:





- Methi-Ajwan Paratha





- Bajra-Methi Missi Roti





Methi parathas are one of the most common and delicious ways to consume the vegetable.

2. Tomato

Tomatoes are low in calories and carbs that make it a superfood for diabetics. They are also rich in lycopene that are said to be good for heart, reduce blood pressure and the risk of heart complications associated with diabetes. Here are two recipes to try with tomatoes-





- Stuffed Tomatoes In Gravy





- Tomato Chutney





One can also consume carrot in the form of fresh juice.

3. Karela

Bitter gourd or Karela contains active substances that lend anti-diabetic properties like an insulin-like compound known as polypeptide-p and charantin which is known for its blood glucose-lowering effect. While one way to have bitter gourd is to make fresh juice at home. Here are two recipes you can try with karela.





- Bharwan Karela





- Aamchoori Karele





Karela can be made into various ways.

4. Carrot

Low in carb with low-glycaemic index, carrots help in ensuring gradual release of sugar in blood. Here are two ways to include gajar in your diet-





- Gajar Matar Ka Pulao





- Gajar Methi





Carrot is a low-glycaemic index food.

5. Spinach

Spinach or palak is a powerhouse of nutrients. From being fibre-rich to having loads of iron, spinach is a must-have in our diet. It is also a non-starchy vegetable with a low-glycaemic index, which is recommended in a diabetes diet. Here are two palak-based easy recipes to try at home.





- Palak Dal Khichdi





- Palak Patta Chaat





Spinach is a fibre-rich vegetable.

Try these diabetic-friendly recipes to manage blood sugar levels and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







