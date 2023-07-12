Love getting drenched in the rain? We bet you do! The fresh shower comforts us and instantly takes us back to those carefree days of childhood. But, have you ever wondered why our mothers stopped us from getting wet? It's because of those pesky health concerns that come along with the rains. Yes, we are talking about cold, flu, fever and other such seasonal diseases. After all, no one would want you to spend the rest of your monsoon days battling these health concerns! Instead, you can just learn the precautionary measures well and then dive into the puddles of joy, to sail through the season worry-free.

Here we have curated a list of hot drink options that you can have every time after getting wet in the rain. These drinks are homemade, healthy and may help prevent cough, cold, flu and fever. Read on.

Photo Credit: iStock

Is It Safe To Drink Hot Beverages Immediately After Getting Drenched?

As mentioned earlier, it is important to learn the precautionary measures well to enjoy the season to the fullest. While it is always recommended to drink something hot after getting wet, we often miss out on the steps that one must follow in between. Health experts suggest you should get clean, take a hot bath and put on fresh clothes before sipping your favourite drink. Having tea or any hot beverage immediately after getting wet may react negatively. Moreover, it also increases the risk of infection due to the germs attached to your body.

6 Hot Drinks To Soothe You After Getting Wet In the Rain:

1. Masala chai:

It would be a sin to start the list without mentioning masala chai at the top. Chai and rain go hand in hand. Besides providing a kick of energy, masala chai also fortifies you with healthy nutrients, thanks to the different spices used to brew the tea. Here's a chai masala recipe for you to add to your cup of tea.

2. Spiced coffee:

For the ones who like coffee over chai, here's a masala coffee option to try. Much like chai, here you brew a concoction of coffee and spices and prepare a warm drink to dance through the monsoon. Click here for the recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Hot lemon water:

Lemon contains vitamin C that is considered good for immunity, and nourishment and prevents several health problems, especially seasonal ones. Squeeze some lemon juice in a glass of hot water, mix some honey and drink to flush out the toxins and prevent inflammation due to oxidative stress.

4. Ginger shot:

By now, we all know ginger is a potent source of nutrients to benefit overall health. It contains a compound named gingerol that helps add warmth to your body and prevents it from cold and flu. Learn how to make it here.

5. Haldi doodh:

This is probably the one-stop solution for all the common health problems. Turmeric and warm milk, when combined together, fortify our body with several healthy nutrients including anti-bacterial, anti-septic and anti-inflammatory properties. These come together to keep us safe from seasonal cold and flu. Here's a haldi-doodh premix recipe for you to keep handy whenever you need it. Click here to know more.

6. Kadha:

Kadha has made its way back to our lives with all its glory. It is a mix of herbs and spices, which create an immunity shield to protect and nourish us from within. Here are some kadha recipes for you to try.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.