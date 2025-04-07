Daily calorie restriction has long been a go-to method for weight loss, with the occasional cheat meal thrown in for comfort. But let us be honest - sticking to it every single day is exhausting, and most people give up midway. So, what if being inconsistent actually helps? A new study from the University of Colorado School of Medicine says that following intermittent fasting just three nonconsecutive days a week - without fasting two days in a row - can lead to better weight loss results than cutting calories every day. And that is not all - this pattern may also lead to better overall health.





Even better, this style of eating is far easier to follow over time, which makes it a smart pick for anyone tired of strict diet routines.

What Did The Study Reveal?

Researchers worked with 165 overweight or obese adults who were randomly assigned to either a 4:3 intermittent fasting plan (cutting calories three days a week) or a daily calorie restriction routine for a full year.

Here is what they found after 12 months:

People in the 4:3 fasting group dropped an average of 7.6% of their body weight, while those in the calorie-cutting group lost about 5%.

58% of the people on the fasting plan lost at least 5% of their body weight, compared to 47% on the daily restriction plan.

Dropout rates were lower among the fasting group (19%) than the calorie restriction group (30%), which shows that people found it easier to stick with.

A More Flexible Approach To Weight Loss

Fasting three nonconsecutive days a week allows people to fit it into their lifestyle without stressing too much. This kind of flexibility makes intermittent fasting more doable long-term and takes the pressure off counting calories every single day.





Also Read: Viral Weight Loss Story: Man From Rajasthan Loses 75 Kg In 2.5 Years, Shares Diet Plan

Things To Consider Before Trying Intermittent Fasting

Even though it looks promising, there are a few things to keep in mind before starting intermittent fasting. According to Harvard Health experts:

Talk to your doctor first, especially if you have diabetes, are on blood pressure medicine, or feel dizzy when standing up.

Start slow. Try a 12/12 pattern (12 hours eating, 12 hours fasting) and slowly move to 14/10 or 16/8 if you feel okay.

This is not a shortcut. Weight loss still takes time, and it only works if you eat healthy on non-fasting days too.

Fasting alone will not do the trick. You still need to eat balanced meals, keep your portions in check, and cut back on processed food for long-term results.

Also Read:Struggling With Stubborn Fat? Your Hormones Might Be The Reason. How To Fix It





Experts say the 4:3 intermittent fasting routine looks good for now, but more research is needed to see if it is safe and works for everyone - especially older adults or people with health concerns.