Acidity is a common problem faced by many. During this, we could experience a hot burning in the chest, a bitter taste in the throat, or a gassy and unpleasant bloating in the stomach. While there is no one reason to experience acidity, dietary choices play a major role in this condition. What we choose to eat impacts our digestive system massively. While there are medications that could provide your relief, that would only be temporary. If you are someone who regularly suffers from acidity, then this article is for you. Some simple dietary swaps could keep digestive issues at bay. Wondering what they are? Read on to learn 5 expert-approved swaps that can help you tackle acidity.





Here Are Some Easy Food Swaps To Reduce Acidity And Improve Digestion

According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain (@fries.to.fit), these easy food swaps can keep your acidity at bay.

1. Switch To Smaller Portion Sizes

Instead of eating food in large portion sizes, switch to smaller portion sizes during meals. As per the expert, a conscious decision to switch to smaller portions will drastically reduce your acid reflux. Moreover, smaller portion sizes are important if you are watching your weight or trying to reduce it. A simple method to incorporate this practice into your routine is by choosing smaller plates and bowls.

2. Befriend Ginger Tea

If you can't go without your morning hot cup of coffee but suffer from acidity, it's time to ditch it for ginger or herbal tea. The expert shares that coffee is highly acidic in nature but ginger will further reduce the acidity by improving the digestive enzyme. Moreover, ginger tea helps in better nutrient absorption, and prevents bloating, gas and indigestion, which makes it an ideal post-meal drink.

3. Incorporate Healthy Fats

Ditch your unhealthy fats like French fries, burger patties and ready-to-eat frozen foods with healthy fats. Incorporate nuts and seeds like almonds, cashews, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, etc. in your diet as they are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and good fats, that will reduce your acidity. Make it a habit to eat one handful of nuts and seeds every day. An easy way to add more nuts and seeds to your diet is by having it during your breakfast so that you don't forget about it during the day.

4. Choose Non-Citrus Fruits

If you want to reduce your acidity, choose non-citrus fruits to incorporate into your diet. Citrus fruits like oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, etc. are highly acidic and can worsen your acidity. Instead, opt for non-citrus fruits like pears, apples, bananas, watermelons, etc. These won't just reduce your acidity but also improve your digestion, thanks to their fibre content, and keep stomach problems at bay.

5. Go Vegan

According to experts, swap dairy milk with any plant-based milk like almond and coconut. Normal dairy milk has casein protein which is much harder to digest and can worsen acidity. But plant-based milk is easier to digest. Plus, plant-based milk is easy to make and delicious, which makes it a great addition to your teas, coffees, and daily diet.

So, make these necessary dietary swaps to keep digestive issues like acidity at bay!