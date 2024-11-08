Are you someone who loves drinking smoothies? Is it a must-have on your breakfast table, and do you often experiment with different smoothie recipes? If so, it's time to reconsider. Sure, smoothies taste delicious, are easy to make, and quite wholesome. They are often touted as a "healthy" beverage that you can include in your daily diet. However, you'll be surprised to know that the reality may be quite the opposite. According to an expert, smoothies may do more harm than good, especially for your gut health. Recently, Ayurveda and gut health coach Dimple Jangda took to her Instagram handle to share insights on how smoothies may not be as healthy as we think they are.

Also Read: Beyond Yogurt: Discover 5 Desi Superfoods To Support Your Gut Health

Photo Credit: iStock

Are Smoothies Good For Your Gut? Let's Find Out:

According to Dimple, smoothies may actually be destroying your gut health. She says, "When you blend the fruits for the smoothie, you're destroying the fibre." A study revealed that more than 30-40% of the fibre gets destroyed when you blend the fruits together. This means it will only lead to an increase in sugar spikes and a sugar overload. She further states, "When you eat a whole banana, it has a glycaemic index (GI) index of 45. However, when you blend the banana into a smoothie, it has a GI of almost 60." This causes more sugar spikes, weakens your liver, and increases your risk of pre-diabetes and even obesity in the long run. When you blend a smoothie, you end up adding a lot of fruits at once - sometimes up to 4 to 5 servings. Dimple says this can be a lot and will eventually lead to a spike in blood sugar levels.

What Is The Best Way To Consume Fruits?

So, if blending fruits into a smoothie isn't such a great idea, how should you consume them? Dimple suggests it's best to chew on fruits to reap their maximum benefits. She explains that, according to Ayurveda, smoothies are condemned because they are a cold food that diminishes your agni - the digestive fire. When you chew fruits, you produce an adequate amount of saliva, which helps in better nutrient absorption. Additionally, she suggests pairing fruits with chia seeds or nuts, as they are compatible with fruits and help prevent blood sugar spikes. Dimple concludes by sharing a golden rule for consuming fruits: "Eat it alone or leave it alone!"

Watch the complete video below:

What Foods Should You Consume To Improve Gut Health?

A healthy gut aids in digestion, boosts your immune system, and improves overall health. However, this can only be achieved when you consume the right types of food. Luckily, there are several foods that can work wonders for your gut health. These include fermented foods such as yoghurt and kefir, whole grains like barley and oats, and lots of leafy greens. Click here to learn more about gut-friendly foods you can incorporate into your daily diet.

Also Read: Nutritionist Warns Against These 6 Everyday Foods That Lead To Poor Gut Health





Now that you know smoothies may not be so great for your gut, remember to have them in moderation. Here's to a healthier you!