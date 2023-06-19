During the summer, if there is one thing that is constant, it has to be coconuts. You'll often find multiple vendors lined up on the streets selling this fruit in your neighbourhood. Coconut water, in particular, is known to be great for providing relief from the scorching summer heat. It's not only the cooling effect that it has on our body, but it is also power-packed with essential nutrients and vitamins that are quite beneficial for our health. But whenever we go out shopping for coconuts, it can get a little confusing as to which ones are tender and juicy and promise what we're looking for. After all, you wouldn't want to end up with a coconut that's hollow on the inside, right? To help you choose that perfect coconut, here we have collated a list of easy tricks that'll come in handy the next time you find yourself in such a situation.

Here Are 5 Ways You Can Check If The Coconut Is Tender:

1. Check The Husk

You must always check the husk of the coconut before buying it. A juicy and tender coconut will have a green husk. If it seems discoloured or brownish, then that's a good indicator that it's not of good quality. If you're unable to find a coconut that is totally green, select the one that has the least amount of discolouration, since that one will be the freshest.

2. Check The Shape

Most of us find it confusing which shape of coconut to go for. Is it the perfectly round one or the one that is slightly oblong in shape? Coconuts are more round in shape during their beginning stages of growth, which means they contain more water too. If it's totally oblong in shape, the coconut has matured and will have less water.

3. Shake The Coconut

Shaking the coconut is another reliable method to check for its tenderness. Hold the coconut close to your ear and shake it vigorously. Do you hear water sloshing all around? If yes, then that's not a good sign. A tender coconut will make no sound as it is filled with water. If all the coconuts seem to make noise, choose the one that makes the least amount of noise.

4. Check The Weight

When buying coconuts, you must always check their weight. A juicy and tender coconut will naturally be heavy as it's filled with water. If it feels too light, that obviously means there's no water inside it, and you'll basically just end up with a hollow coconut. And who wants that, right? So, keep that coconut right back if it feels extremely light on picking up.

5. Look For Spots

This is something that most of us miss noticing, but it can actually help you make that perfect purchase. Check the top and bottom parts of the coconut and look for spots. If you notice strange black spots all around it, chances are that the coconut is contaminated. And on top of it, if you smell a strange musty odour, keep it back right away!

How To Crack Open A Coconut | What Is The Easiest Way To Crack A Coconut?

After getting your hands on the best-quality coconuts, the part that is most challenging is cracking them open. Most people get exhausted tapping it on hard surfaces in an attempt to break it. But let's make things simpler for you. Luckily, there's an easy hack that works perfectly well to crack open a coconut. All you have to do is peel off the dry, excess skin from the coconut. Now, make a hole on top of the coconut using a skewer and transfer all the water to a glass. Break the coconut into two halves, put each half on the gas stove, and smoke the outer shell. After a few minutes, easily take out the meat, and it's ready for consumption.





What are you waiting for? Go ahead and get hold of a perfectly juicy and tender coconut to make the most of the summer season.