Rich and bright textures that tickle your taste buds and mentally teleport you to a food heaven. Yes, we are talking about a humble bowl of soup. You can serve soups as a mid-meal entree or even make a meal with them. Not only do they tantalise your taste buds but are super nutritious. After all, it is one yummy way to use up the vegetables. Best time to relish soups? Well, you can devour these delightful bowls any time of the day and year. But, nothing beats a bowl of warm soup on a cold winter weekend.

Serving our demand right in time is chef Guntas Sethi with her recipe of laksa noodle soup. “Who doesn't love some ‘Noods'!? And this is just the perfect time to whip up a warm bowl of spicy, coconuty goodness,” she wrote.

This Malaysian noodle broth, as per the chef, is “surprisingly vegan” and just as delicious as it can get. All thanks to the tanginess from lime, freshness from coriander sprigs, as well as the zest from the lemongrass.

Prepare the laksa paste by grinding 10-15 medium shallots, garlic cloves, lemongrass stalk, ginger and a bunch of spices. Once the paste is ready sautee it on a pan to deepen the flavour. Throw in all the vegetables, mix it well. Pour in the vegetable stock and bring it to boil. Now, add coconut milk, coconut sugar, light soya sauce and chilli oil to infuse flavour. Meanwhile, boil the noodles. In a serving bowl, add a chunk of cooked noodles along with the laksa broth. The laksa noodle soup is ready.

Check out the full recipe here:

This winter, enjoy the goodness of soups.