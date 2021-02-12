5 Of The Best Mumbai's Brunch Boxes That You Must Try 

Best Mumbai's Brunch Boxes

While going out for that ritualistic weekend brunch might still be an 'iffy' proposition for some of us, there's nothing stopping us from bringing the feasting to our own dining tables in the comfort of our homes. With everything from elaborate, boxed feasts to multi-course meal extravaganzas on offer, we acquaint you with a selection of Mumbai's best cloud kitchens and restaurants putting their own unique spin on the idea of a weekend brunch. Places that will wow you silent with their brilliant offerings...





Here Are 5 Of The Best Mumbai's Best Brunch Boxes That You Must Try This Weekend:

1. The Speakeasy Kitchen by Vicky Ratnani

Pasta brunch box from The Speakeasy Kitchen





Returning to his roots after stints helming entire cruise ship kitchens, setting up a bunch of restaurants and hosting a number of TV shows, celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani recently launched The Speakeasy Kitchen in Mumbai. A cloud kitchen at the moment, chef Ratnani will shortly be also making his venture a brick and mortar eatery. Drawing inspiration from his Sindhi heritage, chef Ratnani does a special Sindhi brunch box delivery where one can tuck into (pardon the pun!) aloo tuk and Sindhi-style mutton curry with bhugga chawal. Also on offer are dishes like a home-style Sindhi dal and crisp pakwaans flavoured with cumin and carom seeds. Another equally popular brunch box is the one with candy stripe ravioli in a lemon and sage crema served with roasted butternut squash and carrot soup and rounded off with a slab of freshly baked focaccia bread.

Cost: Rs.600 onwards

Order at: +91-7208656411





2. Lovemeals by Spoon of Love

Spoon of Love meal box





This new, all-vegetarian, delivery only 'virtual restaurant' focuses on three very different, yet insanely popular world cuisines like Mexican, Lebanese and South-East Asian. On offer here are two categories of set boxed meals called 'lovemeals' depending on the number of dishes. Both the categories of meals are packed in sealed, biodegradable, pastel pink and mint green-hued boxes. The 'Abundant Lovemeal' is a four-item box with dishes like a deconstructed falafel for starters and a cottage cheese tsingoi and chilli basil rice for mains. The more elaborate 'Love Galore' box has an additional dish of a Khao Suey and a dessert of either a salted Nutella shot or a Lotus Biscoff cup. Both boxes come with a bottle of water and a disposable cutlery set and are available for delivery across Mumbai.





Cost: Rs. 720 onwards for a one-person Abundant Lovemeal box and Rs. 1,200 for a one-person Love Galore box

Order at: +91-7045699255





3. SOCIAL Meal Boxes

Social's Peri Peri Chicken With Mexican Rice Mealbox





Known for their very affordable fare, set in an ultra-casual dining atmosphere, the various SOCIAL outposts across Mumbai (and yes, country) are a big hit with the younger crowd. Extending this same affordability to their packed brunches are the SOCIAL Meal Boxes. Portioned for one person, these boxes offer a range of vegetarian and meat-based dishes like the very popular black pepper paneer, a deconstructed chicken shawarma and a butter chicken-dal tadka combo meal. Sides are either rice or noodles, a small portion of salad and a serving of dessert.





Cost: Rs.350 per box





4. Varun Inamdar's Mumbai Local Tawa Tiffins

Mumbai Local Tawa's Thank You Dabbawala thali





Paying rich homage to Mumbai's legendary street food is this four-month-young food delivery venture by two-time National Award-winning chef Varun Inamdar. At Mumbai Local Tawa, one can expect some true-blue street food items like the ubiquitous Chinese bhel and kheema pav along with more experimental stuff like a spicy Colaba riff on a Middle Eastern egg shakshouka and a chicken poha bhujing. But it is the set brunch options dubbed 'tiffins' that truly caught our attention. Portioned for one, The Varun Inamdar Tiffin has everything from a serving of chicken tikka and dal tadka to Lalbaug matka chicken and sides like tandoori roti and jeera rice. Also made for one and doffing his hat to Mumbai's iconic dabbawallas, the all-vegetarian 'Thank You Dabbawala Tiffin' has chef Inamdar pack in a mighty punch with dishes like tandoori aloo and paneer tikka masala, along with dal, roti, rice and that quintessential kata hua kanda (onion) must-have accompaniment.





Cost: Rs. 260 for the Thank You Dabbawala Tiffin and Rs. 310 for The Varun Inamdar Tiffin

Order at: +91-7738382025





5. Feast Boxes by Smoke House Deli

Smoke House Deli brunch box



Putting an international spin on the typically British Sunday roast with its eclectic Feast Box brunches is Smoke House Deli's way of bringing a little culinary diversity to your dining table. On offer are two boxed options - the one-person Feast Box and the Family Feast Box that has enough goodies in it to feed four healthy appetites. A range of roast dishes like a peri peri roast chicken, Asian roast chicken and chermoula grilled fish form part of the non-vegetarian feast box, while cottage cheese steak and BBQ paneer skewer can be found in the vegetarian feast box. Sides take the form of a range of breads, creamy, buttery mashed potatoes, sesame grilled vegetables and salads like kimchi and Greek salad. They even throw in a hefty serving of desserts like a wedge of dark chocolate and s'mores torte or a gooey chocolate brownie, perhaps.





Cost: Rs. 499 for a one-person Feast Box and Rs. 1,799 for a four-person Family Feast Box







