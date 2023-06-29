Beer is one of the most preferred beverages during the summer. Just a sip of a chilled glass of beer is enough to make us feel better on a hot, sunny day. It's super refreshing and makes for the perfect drink to have whenever you catch up with your friends or family. However, it almost feels incomplete if you do not have something to munch on as you relish your beer, right? While many enjoy having burgers, French fries, or pizza with it, others prefer to have something desi along with beer. The satisfaction that you get after indulging in a desi snack is just unmatchable. If you agree, you're at the right place. In this article, we'll be sharing some mouth-watering desi snack options that will make your beer-drinking experience even better.

Also Read: Know Your Beer: A Comprehensive Guide To Beer Styles

Here Are 6 Desi Indian Snacks You Can Pair With Beer:

1. Achaari Paneer Tikka (Our Recommendation)

Paneer tikka is an absolute favourite snack among vegetarians. Why not continue to relish its flavours along with your glass of beer as well? The best part is that this paneer tikka recipe offers an interesting blend of achaari flavours that you'll absolutely love. Pair it with pudina chutney and enjoy! Find the complete recipe here.

2. Tandoori Chicken

If you're a non-vegetarian, then tandoori chicken will be your perfect beer companion. The feeling of biting into a succulent chicken coated in tandoori masala and grilled to perfection is just too hard to resist. Traditionally, this snack is made in a tandoor, but for this recipe, you just need an oven. Click here for the complete recipe.

3. Dahi Kebab

Another popular vegetarian snack is dahi kebab. Known for its crispy texture and soft insides, it makes for a delectable snack to pair with your glass of beer. The filling of yogurt mixed with spices will instantly make you fall in love with this crispy delight as soon as you take the first bite. Don't forget to pair it with chutney or ketchup. Find the complete recipe here.

4. Masala Papad

Papad is a classic, crispy Indian snack that is usually paired with meals. But if you want to spice things up a little, look no further than this masala papad recipe. All you have to do is roast the papad as you would normally do and then top it with some onions, tomatoes, cucumber, spices, and lemon juice. It pairs perfectly with beer. Click here for the recipe.

5. Aloo Tikki

Aloo tikki is one snack that no Indian can ever say no to. And you shouldn't stop yourself from indulging in it while sipping on your beer. The crispy texture of the tikki and tangy flavours of the chutney will take your taste buds on a joy ride as you relish your beer. You can enjoy the aloo tikki as is or adjust the quantity of the curd and chutneys according to your liking. Find the complete recipe here.

Also Read: Weekend Special: 6 Foods That Are Best Served With Beer

6. Mutton Malai Tikka

This recipe is for all the mutton lovers out there! This yummy snack has a creamy texture and will make for a mouth-watering snack to pair with your glass of beer. Once this snack is fully cooked, you can even top it with some melted butter for extra richness. Trust us, once you make this snack, it'll become your go-to snacking option to pair with beer. Find the complete recipe here.

Make your beer taste better by pairing it with these mouth-watering snacks. What is your favourite snack to pair with beer? Tell us in the comments below!