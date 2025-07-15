Paneer is a versatile ingredient used in curries, snacks, and even rice dishes. Whether it is tikka, pulao or a hearty curry, paneer is loved by vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. In many Indian households, paneer curry makes an appearance during special dinners and festive occasions. Rich in protein, it fits well into daily diets while also working as a crowd-pleaser. While Shahi Paneer and Paneer Butter Masala are all-time favourites, there is a whole range of other delicious options that deserve your attention. If you are bored of the usual suspects, here are eight Indian paneer curries that are perfect for any occasion, and packed with flavour.





8 Paneer Curries You Should Know Beyond Butter Masala And Shahi Paneer:

1. Chatpata Dahi Paneer

This spicy, tangy curry is made with paneer cubes marinated in a yoghurt-based sauce, enhanced with spices and a bit of cashew paste for richness. It takes just 15-20 minutes to prepare and makes a great last-minute dinner idea.

2. Paneer Korma For Dinner Parties

Paneer korma is a creamy, crowd-pleasing dish ideal for festive meals. Fried paneer cubes are added to a thick tomato-based gravy flavoured with spices and blended cashews. The result is rich and indulgent.





3. Hyderabadi Paneer Curry

This spicy paneer curry brings in bold Hyderabadi flavours. Paneer is simmered in a sauce made with milk, onions, curry leaves, lemon juice, green chillies, garlic, and an aromatic mix of spices. Pair it with Malabar parotta or plain steamed rice.





4. Dhaba-Style Paneer Recipe

Inspired by North Indian roadside eateries, this dhaba-style curry is full of bold flavours. Paneer is cooked with onions, tomatoes and an extra kick of spices. It pairs beautifully with naan or tandoori roti, and is easy to whip up at home.





5. Kadhai Paneer For Every Mood

Kadhai Paneer is a North Indian staple loved for its strong flavours. You can make it dry, semi-dry, or with a gravy depending on your mood. Serve it with naan or jeera rice for a satisfying meal.





6. Dum Paneer Kali Mirch

A black pepper twist on the classic dum-style cooking, this curry features paneer cooked with cream, whole spices, and black pepper. It works well with rice or any type of Indian bread.





7. Handi Paneer With Parathas

Handi Paneer is cooked in a traditional pot with onions, tomatoes, and a medley of spices. The slow-cooked flavours make it a perfect choice for family dinners. Serve it hot with parathas for maximum satisfaction.





8. Punjabi-Style Paneer Tikka Masala

This one is a hit at any dinner party. Smokey paneer tikka chunks are dropped into a fiery masala gravy made with everyday ingredients. It is flavourful without being too complex to prepare.





Impress Your Guests With These Easy Paneer Curry Recipes





Whether you are cooking for yourself or hosting a dinner party, these eight Indian paneer curries bring variety, flavour and comfort to the table. Each one has its own charm and can be tailored to suit your taste. So go ahead and try something beyond Shahi Paneer tonight.