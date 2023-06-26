Indian cuisine is known for its diversity and seasonal delights, with each season bringing a unique array of produce to tantalize our taste buds. Amidst this culinary adventure, there are certain ingredients that remain constant throughout the year, and one such gem is the hearty spinach, also known as palak. Renowned for its numerous health benefits, spinach always finds a special place in our vegetable baskets, regardless of the season. However, as the seasons change, so do the recipes. While winter welcomes rich and creamy palak paneer and other such delectable dishes, summer calls for something lighter, comforting, yet healthy and wholesome. If you're wondering how to make spinach summer-friendly, you've come to the right place.

Here, we have carefully curated a list of our favourite spinach-based recipes that perfectly complement your summer diet. Each of these recipes is easy to prepare, nourishing, and gentle on your digestive system. Check out our hand-picked selection below.

Why is Spinach Considered Beneficial for Summer?

Green leafy vegetables, including spinach, possess high nutritional value and offer a cooling effect to the body. Moreover, spinach is packed with beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, and chlorophyll, which work together to detoxify the body, expel excess heat, and provide internal nourishment and immunity. Additionally, spinach is a good source of magnesium, which helps keep us energized and hydrated during scorching summer days.

Here are 5 Spinach Recipes to Savor this Summer:

1. Palak Dal:

Dal chawal, the quintessential comfort food, provides a soothing and cooling effect on the stomach during the summer months. Besides being incredibly delicious, dal is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with protein, fibre, vitamins, and healthy carbohydrates. Adding a bunch of spinach to the dal enhances its goodness, resulting in a quick, healthy, and wholesome meal. Click here for the recipe:

2. Palak Kadhi:

Another popular summer delight is kadhi, a delectable yogurt-based curry thickened with besan (gram flour) and delicately spiced. In this recipe, we incorporate spinach into the already delightful kadhi, adding texture and boosting its nutritional value. Click here for the recipe.

3. Palak Bhurji:

We understand that spending hours in the kitchen under the scorching heat can be torturous. That's why we've got you covered with a quick, easy, and healthy recipe-palak bhurji. Simply stir-fry spinach with ginger, garlic, tomato, cumin, and spices, and voila! A delicious side dish is ready to be savoured with roti or paratha. Click here for the recipe.

4. Palak Dosa:

South Indian cuisine is known for its wholesome and versatile meals, and dosa reigns supreme. This light and crispy delicacy can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Our special dosa recipe not only incorporates the goodness of palak but also adds a unique twist. Click here for the recipe.

5. Palak Uttapam:

Another popular South Indian dish, perfect for any time of the day, is uttapam. Whether made from leftover dosa batter or prepared quickly with sooji (semolina), yogurt, and fruit salt, this dish becomes even more delightful by adding spinach puree to the batter. And to elevate the flavours and nutritional value with some paneer to it. Click here for the recipe.