Talk about citrus fruits, the first option that comes to our mind is lemon. It is a star ingredient in every kitchen and has various usages. Whether it's for making refreshing beverages, adding flavour to dishes, or marinating meat, a wedge of lemon has remarkable ability to enhance the taste of almost everything. Agreed? Well, the same holds true when it comes to making desserts. While some people may approach lemon-based desserts with caution, there's a section of fans who simply cannot resist the delicacies. Besides, these desserts make for a refreshing option to beat the summer heat as well. If you're someone who enjoys desserts with a tangy twist, we've got you covered. Here we bring a list of some of our best lemon dessert recipes to grace your palate this summer season. Let's take a look.

Here Are 5 Lemon Desserts You Must Try This Summer:

1. Lemon Sorbet (Our Recommendation)

A sorbet is quite similar to ice cream; the only difference is that it does not contain any dairy products. Made with just lemon juice, water, and sugar, this frozen dessert has a refreshing and tangy flavour and is perfect to beat the summer heat. Garnish it with a few sprigs of fresh mint leaves, and you're good to go. Click here for the lemon sorbet recipe.

2. Lemon Cheesecake

If you're someone who enjoys desserts with a hint of tangy flavour, then we highly recommend you try this lemon cheesecake. The combination of a crunchy biscuit base topped with a smooth lemon-flavoured filling is hard to resist. Make this delicious cheesecake to impress your guests or treat yourself to it at the end of your meal. Click here for the lemon cheesecake recipe.

3. Lemon Bar

Lemon bars are a popular summer treat. Although they are baked in the oven, they are cooled and chilled, and dusted with powdered sugar before serving. The addition of coconut in this recipe adds a burst of flavours to your palate like no other dessert. Don't trust us? Why not give it a try for yourself? Click here for the lemon bar recipe.

4. Lemon Souffle

A souffle is a classic French dessert known for its light and airy texture. This lemon-flavoured souffe has a refreshing and tangy flavour that is quite satisfying. You can enjoy this summer treat as it is or even pair it with a dollop of whipped cream or some fresh fruits to enhance its flavour and presentation. Want to give it a try? Click here for the lemon souffle recipe.

5. Lemon Tart

A classic lemon tart never goes out of style. The combination of a buttery crust along with a zesty lemon filling creates a delightful contrast of flavours. It is often served chilled and makes for a delicious dessert to beat the scorching summer heat. So why wait? Grab your apron and make one for yourself today! Click here for the lemon tart recipe.

How To Prevent Lemon Desserts From Becoming Too Tangy?

A common issue people face when making lemon-based desserts is that they often become overly tangy. To prevent this, it's important to strike a balance by incorporating the appropriate amount of sugar or sweetener into your recipe. Experimenting with flavours like vanilla or coconut can also help to mellow down the strong lemon taste. Moreover, be cautious when garnishing your dessert and avoid using the green part of the lemon peel, as it can introduce a bitter flavour.

Can Lemon Zest Be Substituted With Lemon Juice?

Yes, you can substitute lemon zest for lemon juice and vice versa. However, it's important to note that this substitution may affect the overall flavour of your final dessert. Lemon zest typically has a stronger flavour and contributes to the refreshing aroma. If you don't have access to lemon zest, you can use one tablespoon of lemon juice for every teaspoon of lemon zest required in the recipe.





Make these delectable lemon desserts this summer and beat the heat the most indulgent way. Let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.