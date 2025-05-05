Shraddha Kapoor is a true-blue foodie, and anyone who follows her on Instagram already knows it. Be it her love for Maharashtrian street snacks or her culinary adventures while travelling, the actress never fails to share the delicious details with fans. Recently, Shraddha posted some pictures featuring a plate of theplas resting on her lap. We can see three theplas on the plate, accompanied by a classic trio - curd, pickles, and peanut chutney. The caption of her post read, "Mere theple ginne se pehle apni plate mein jhaank lo." Classic Shraddha humour - and totally relatable.

Check out her Instagram story below:

On May 1, Shraddha Kapoor marked Maharashtra Day with a delicious tribute. The actress shared a picture of herself enjoying the traditional sweet dish, puran poli, on Instagram Stories. In the snap, Shraddha is seen seated at a dinner table, holding a piece of puran poli, with another half-eaten piece resting on her plate. She captioned the post, "Happy Maharashtra Day. Pride, power and puran poli." Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Shraddha Kapoor had given her fans a refreshing tip to beat the summer heat. In a fun Instagram post, she revealed her go-to cooler - a simple glass of nimbu soda. The actress shared a few playful pictures holding the chilled drink and captioned it with a witty twist: "Naa khud piyungi, naa tujhe peene dungi. #nimbusoda." Here is the full story.

In March, Shraddha Kapoor turned 38 and gave fans a sweet peek into her birthday bash through an Instagram carousel. The first photo showed her happily posing with a classic chocolate cake lit with a candle. Up next was a surprise twist - what looked like a giant modak, followed by another delicious cake loaded with cream and pineapple slices. Keeping it fun, Shraddha captioned her post: "Agar cakes ab tak khatam nahi hoye, toh birthday bhi nahi hua na?" To read the full story, click here.

Do you also love Shraddha Kapoor's foodie shenanigans? Tell us in the comments section below!