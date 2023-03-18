It's a special day for Karan Johar. The filmmaker is celebrating his mother's 80th birthday. On the special occasion, Karan shared multiple pictures of himself with his mother. While some snaps were throwbacks featuring Hiroo Johar, others captured adorable mother-son moments. The photo album also had pictures of Hiroo Johar's cake-cutting ceremony. We admit that our eyes lingered on the two yummi-licious cakes for longer than a minute.

The first one was a kiwi and dragon fruit topping cake, which came with chocolate twigs and pink floral detailing. Next to it was a golden-coloured cake, which was basically a crunchy coating, with candles and a message reading, “Cheers 80 years.” In the caption, Karan Johar wrote, “My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today. She taught me how to love …how to stand for what I believe in … never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right… never pretend to be anyone I wasn't.”

In his long note, Karan addressed his mother as his “fashion police” as well as his “hero.” The director-producer shared that even today she is the only person he is “still scared of.” “She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police… Also the only person who I am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back …. I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you,” read Karan Johar's birthday note. He also added a hashtag reading "mymommyhero." Check out the pics below.

Let's agree Karan Johar's choice of birthday cakes is too good. Before this, for his twins Yash and Roohi's 6th birthday, the filmmaker picked customised Mickey and Minnie mouse cakes. The multi-tier sweet creation looked every bit delicious. We got a glimpse of the birthday cakes in a compiled birthday video, shared by Karan Johar. Take a look:

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi Johar via surrogacy in February 2017.

