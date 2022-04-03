Mira Kapoor is a self-confessed foodie, if her posts on social media are anything to go by. Be it fresh fruits and salads or home-cooked desi food and five-star exotic fare, Mira is known to share glimpses of her meals with her growing legion of online followers. So, when she dined at a Michelin-star Asian restaurant in Mumbai recently, how could she not document it on Instagram? Mira shared a couple of photos of her sumptuous meal on Instagram Stories. And we are sure that one look at it can make any fan of Chinese food turn green with envy.





In one of the images, we could see some dumplings served in a bamboo steamer next to what looked like a plate of pad thai. In the other one, there was a solitary crystal dumpling — a dim sum in translucent wrapping that showed hints of the stuffing — accompanied with a couple of sauces. “After two years, feels like a homecoming. Back to my true love,” Mira captioned the story. Take a look:





Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by Mira Kapoor

Now, if Mira's indulgence has got you craving, here are a few dumpling recipes for you to satiate your tastebuds:





1) Sausage Dumplings





This one is a real delight. Sausages with a delectable stuffing, wrapped in wonton skins and fried crisp or just steamed. Cocktail sausages, mango chutney, garlic, tomato sauce, lemon juice, salt, and pepper are combined to make this dumpling.





2) Chicken and Prawn Dumplings





Juicy, flavourful chicken and prawn dumplings filled with an assortment of spices and a hint of sesame oil — isn't your mouth drooling even as you are reading about it? Save this for a appetising weekend dinner. Serve with sauces of your own choice.





3) Beetroot And Coconut Dumplings





Combine the colours of beetroot with the flavours of coconut to make this sumptuous dumpling. It can be the perfect vegan dinner option. It's a sweet dumpling, with cinnamon, cardamom and honey being the other ingredients.





4) Assorted Vegetable Tricolour Dumplings





Purely vegetarian, you can use spinach and carrot paste to get the green and saffron colour momo skins, respectively. It could be the perfect appetiser if you're someone who wears patriotism on your sleeve. They are super easy to cook.





5) Kiwi and Black Olive Dumplings





If you are willing to experiment with your taste buds, then you can go for this. It's a mouth-watering combination of mock duck and kiwi.





A few days ago, Mira Kapoor had been on a road trip journey with her children, Misha and Zain. She shared glimpses of their food adventures. We could see Mira, Misha, and Zain having coffee and shakes. Later, in the clip, Zain could be seen chomping on dosa. We could also spot candy, confectionery, chips and snacks further in the video. Mira captioned it, “Road Trip feat. Fusion gum, Piknik, Peppy & several stops.” Read more about it here.





Mira Kapoor likes to enjoy festivals with sweet treats. At least that's what her Instagram Stories on Holi suggested. Mira shared a picture of gujiyas, a traditional classic dish prepared during the festivity. Her box of gujiyas sent us drooling. This sweet dish is also popular by the names gughara, pedakiya, karanji, or kajjikaya in other parts of the country. Take a look at Mira's Holi indulgences here.





From full-fledged meals to snacks, Mira Kapoor's food diaries feature everything. She loves digging in street food as well. Last month, she shared a picture of her indulgence with a beautiful view of the sunset. She shared a snap of her bowl of bhel topped with chopped tomatoes, fresh coriander leaves, sev and some papdi. For the caption, she stated, “Just me and my bhel.” Click here to find out more about Mira's bhel here.





Mira Kapoor is a fan of all things yummy and we love that aspect of her personality.