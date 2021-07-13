Mira Kapoor is a true foodie - and her Instagram is proof of that. One of the most active celebrities on Instagram, Mira Kapoor has emerged well as a food influencer. From her daily diet regime to the cooking sessions in her kitchen - she shares it all with her 2.7 million followers on the photo sharing app. If you follow her posts and stories, you will also find that Mira Kapoor's meals strike a good balance between health and taste. While Mira swears by everything healthy and seasonal, she also never shies away from talking about her decadent indulgences. Quite often we find her posting about yummy cakes, cookies and chocolates. In fact, she spoke about her favourite dessert in one of the latest Insta stories.





On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram to share an image of a slice of marble cake and teapot and wrote alongside, "MY FAV MARBLE CAKE." It seems this picture was clicked while she was enjoying her evening chai with the cake. Take a look:





Also Read: Mira Kapoor Enjoys Gujarati Thali With Funny Reference To Popular Comedy Show

Tea and marble cake make a classic pair that not only sate our soul, but also curb the evening time hunger. Which is why we thought of looking for an easy recipe to bake the cake at home. And guess what! We found two amazing recipes - one includes eggs in it and the other remains eggless - that are super easy to make at home. Let's take a look.

Click here for marble cake recipe (with eggs).





Click here for eggless marble cake recipe.





Bake it today and enjoy your evening chai, Mira Kapoor style!