Samantha Ruth Prabhu's gym diaries give us fitness goals. Be it heavy weight lifting or improving agility, the actress often uploads sneak peeks of her workout sessions. It is obvious that Samantha stays true to her healthy and well-balanced diet. But, on some days, the actress gives in to her cravings. Recently, she shared a glimpse of one such chocolate indulgence, that will leave you drooling. It featured bananas, drizzled with loads of melted chocolate and finished off with raisin toppings. Now, if you are wondering Samantha stepped out to relish this yummy dessert, and you got it wrong. The dish is credited to her nutrition and lifestyle coach.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen Cuts Cake To Mark 29 Years Of Winning 'Miss Universe' Title

“When there are cravings… there is Sridevi Jasti,” Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned the post. Take a look:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Misses Out On The Crew's "Chai Pe Charcha" (Again)

Don't we all miss indulging in sweets when we are trying to follow a healthy lifestyle? But what if you could have your favourite desserts without consuming too many calories? We have got you five dessert recipes to indulge in without any guilt.

1. Banana Chocolate Bites

Want to recreate Samantha's dessert? All you have to do is follow a handful of steps. Take (preferably unsweetened) chocolate, and melt it in a microwave or a double boiler. Dip banana pieces in the chocolate and refrigerate them. You can even top them off with some nuts. Once frozen, you can enjoy it!

2. Ragi Chocolate Cake

Chocolate cake is the last thing to pop into your head when you are following a strict diet. Enter: The ragi chocolate cake. It is delicious, chocolaty and full of the goodness of ragi. For the recipe, click here.

3. Chocolate Oats

This bowl of oats is high in nutrition as it contains oats, cocoa powder, maple syrup, chia seeds and honey. The natural sweetness of these ingredients makes the dish heavenly in taste. See the full recipe here.

4. Rajgira Crunch Bar

This rajgira bar, prepared using rajgira seeds, dates, quinoa, nuts, peanut butter, coconut oil, and milk, is high in protein. The rajgira millet is usually consumed during Navratri, but eating them on a regular basis can also be beneficial to one's health. Check out this healthy and crunchy chocolate bar recipe here.

5. Peanut Protein Balls

The best part about peanut balls is that it is made without any added sugar or unhealthy carbohydrates. Peanut balls are power-packed with protein and make for a delicious dessert to binge on whenever you are craving something sweet. Save the recipe now.

Which is your favourite healthy sweet indulgence?

Also Read: US Blogger Offers To Buy Hotdog For Indian School Kid, His Reaction Goes Viral