Sara Ali Khan's foodie tales are no hidden secret. The actress' gastronomical adventure never fails to spark a conversation on the internet. And, it's a new day with the yummy foodie escapade of Sara Ali Khan. But it came with a slight hiccup. It turns out Sara decided to enjoy the Gujarati dish undhiyu before the summer hit her. But when she ordered the dish, Sara received a very greasy undhiyu. FYI: Undhiyu is a traditional Gujarati dish that is popular during festivals. This flavourful and aromatic dish is prepared with a variety of vegetables, coconut, and spices. The actress shared a video on her Instagram Stories, wherein her house help can be seen soaking all the oil in tissue paper before serving it. Sharing the clip, Sara Ali Khan wrote, “Last of the season. But that's no reason to have so much oil. And then in the gym run sweat and toil.”

If Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Stories left you craving for this dish then you have landed on the right spot. We bring you an easy-peasy recipe of undhiyu along with some delectable Gujarati dishes. Let's take a look at it.

1. Undhiyu

This Gujarati vegetable curry dish takes only 30 minutes to be prepared. In this dish, fried vegetables and chickpea dumplings are dipped in spicy masala. Check out the lip-smacking undhiyu recipe here.

2. Gujarati Suva Kadhi

Suva kadhi is a yummy fusion of besan with curd, giving the dish a tad bit of tanginess. Apart from being prepared in just 30 minutes, the best part about the dish is that it is also a nutritional powerhouse. Here is your recipe.

3. Gujarati Mag Ni Chutti Dal

Unlike the usual dal, this Gujarati dal is dry in texture. It is prepared with moong dal and flavourful masalas. It is not only a bomb of flavours but is also high in protein. Take a look at the recipe here.

4. Surti Locho

Surti locho is a Gujarati snack that can uplift your mood at any time of the day. Prepared just like dhokla, the recipe involves urad dal, chana dal and poha among others. Click here for the recipe.

5. Rice Rotla

One of the most popular Gujarati flatbreads, rice rotla is prepared with leftover rice, wheat flour, green chillies, chopped onion and some spices. Your recipe is here.

