Mumbai is one city that never sleeps. Known for its glitz and glamour, the city embraces everyone - who comes from across the country in search of work. It is said, no one sleeps with an empty stomach in this city. All thanks to the glorious food the city offers. From the quintessential vada pav and ban masks to pav bhaji and Bombay sandwiches, the street food of Mumbai is intricately woven into the fabric of the city and the two cannot be separated. These yummy meals find the perfect pairing in a cup of tea. We are well-versed with Aamchi Mumbai's take on the usual cup of chai, aka cutting chai. Just like every Mumbaikar, Sara Ali Khan also has a soft spot for cutting chai. In her latest upload, the actress shared a boomerang of a tea seller, who is seen preparing cutting chai on his cycle. Sara added a “chai time” gif and a “cutting chai” hashtag to her post. Take a look:

Cutting chai is a perfect blend of spices, aroma and strength. Different types of tea leaves are mixed with fresh ground elaichi, saunf, lemongrass and adrak. You can check out the recipe here.

While sipping on this classic Mumbai chai, gobble down these yummy snacks for a delightful and fulfilling experience.

1. Vada Pav

Vada Pav is an iconic Mumbai dish, which has supporting elements of chutney and masala, of course. Tossed green chillies and a cuppa of cutting chai work best with this street food. Click here for the recipe.

2. Bombay Sandwich

The Bombay sandwich combines a mash of potatoes, along with some slices of cucumbers, tomatoes, beetroot, onions, capsicum, some chutney and loads of cheese between two lushly-buttered slices of bread. Get the recipe now.

Bombay sandwich is one of the most famous street foods of the city. Photo: iStock

3. Bun Maska

The crusty bun bread with a soft belly is slathered with butter (maska) and is served with a steaming cup of tea. Click here.

4. Bhelpuri

There are many iterations of chaat, and one of them, Bhelpuri, was born in Mumbai. A delectable mix of sev, puris, sweet and spicy chutneys, onions, raw mango and a dozen of other ingredients. Take a look at the recipe.

5. Dabeli

Dabeli is the second most popular pav-based dish of Mumbai. It is a desi-sandwich where aloo masala, spicy garlic chutney, and a bunch of other ingredients are pressed between two slices of pav. Get the recipe now.