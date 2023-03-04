All that we need to kick-start the day is some wholesome food. And, what can be better than indulging in some South Indian dish in the morning? Among all breakfast options, foods like idli and dosa offer the most lip-smacking flavours. They not only make you full but are nutritious too. For most of us, paratha, toast or oats is the preferred breakfast but when some idlis are on the table, hardly anyone can resist taking a bite. For Shilpa Shetty too, a couple of idlis seem to be the way to get charged for the day.





Shilpa Shetty, in her Instagram Stories, gave a sneak peek into her breakfast where we could see a bowl of two idlis with sambar poured on top. A dollop of white coconut chutney was also on the side. Besides this, Shilpa Shetty, being a fitness enthusiast, made sure to eat some dry fruits as we spotted a bowl of dried apricots on the table.

Now, if you are left craving some fluffy idlis, then here are the five ways you can enjoy them.

Here're 5 Idli Recipes You Can Have For South Indian Meal:

1. Chilli idli

This recipe brings together the flavours of both South Indian and Chinese cuisine. Chilli idlis can be a delicious starter for a family gathering or a perfect companion for your evening coffee. Recipe here.

2. Idli tikka

Idli tikka is another recipe which can get you hooked. Small pieces of idlis are mixed with curd and a host of spices before being put on a skewer and cooked to perfection. View the recipe here.

3. Oats idli

Idlis are healthy anyway. But if you still want to make it more nutritious then go for these oats idlis. In this recipe, suji or semolina has been replaced with oats. A lot of spices and vegetables go into it making the idlis absolutely addictive. Recipe inside.

4. Masala rava idlis

Nothing can beat the authentic taste and that's why we have got you this rava idli recipe. It is spicy, fluffy, and infused with the flavours of mustard seeds and curry leaves. Recipe here.

5. Beetroot idli

Oh yes, there is a recipe for that too. Best part? The pleasing red colour. You can enjoy these for breakfast or any time during the day. Click here for the recipe.