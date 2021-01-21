From Biryani To Butter Naan: The Masala Story Is A One-Stop Destination For All Your Indian Cuisine Cravings

The Masala Story is a perfect place to order from if you fancy traditional Indian food.

We recommend Chicken Tikka and Lamb Galouti Kebab.

The main course had many options for breads, curries, dal and biryani.

Catering to all our food cravings, even during the COVID crisis, were a number of cloud kitchens across the country. For the uninitiated, a could kitchen is a low-cost model where kitchens are rented out and are used for food deliveries via food aggregators. Based on the same concept, The Masala Story (by Punjabi By Nature) is delivering the best of Indian dishes right at your doorstep. It is a perfect place to order from if you fancy traditional (read: 'masaledar') Indian food.





The Masala Story has an elaborate food menu that boasts of serving 'home-like' food. We started our evening with a variety of starters as per the chef's recommendation. The variety and quality of starters served to us was laudable. This delectable array included Murgh Malai Kebab, Chicken Tikka, Lamb Galouti Kebab, Fish Tikka, and Mutton Seekh Kebab from the non-veg section, whereas veg seekh, Paneer Tikka, Dahi Kebab and veg Galouti Kebab from the veg section. We recommend Chicken Tikka and Lamb Galouti Kebab. Both tikka and kebab were not just succulent but had the right flavour of charcoal and garlic. If you are a vegetarian, we recommend you to simply go for veg galouti kebab and dahi kebab. The lavishing and mouth-watering starters proved to be a great start for our meal.

This was followed by the main course which had many options for breads, curries, dal and biryani. Among the other offerings, Tawa Chicken, Lahorii Masala Paneer, Chef's Special Mutton Curry and Pindi Chana are completely a treat to your taste buds. In breads too, they have quite an interesting list that includes Activated Charcoal Butter Naan, Besan ki Missi Roti, Pudina Parantha and so on. We also tried their Kolkata Biryani, which was an absolute delight. It is exceptionally light, low on essence and colour, and aptly spiced - using just the right amount of spices to enhance the taste. In a huge handi, rice is steamed with cooked chicken, spices and the much-loved potatoes.





Moving on to the desserts for the day, we had lip-smacking Kesar Kheer. The Masala Story offers very limited dessert options (with just gulab jamun, phirni and kesar kheer) but one thing that was constant was the taste!



Where: The Masala Story (Multiple outlets in Delhi NCR)

Price: INR 700 for two (approximately)







