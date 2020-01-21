Low-Carb Dinner: 5 Ways You Can Use Cauliflower To Make Yourself A Hearty Dinner 

One of the primary functions of carbs is to fuel us with energy

The world is suddenly slashing carbs from their diet and if you are wondering what made it the antagonist in our lives, you have arrived at the right place. Let's start with what are carbs. One of the primary functions of carbs is to fuel us with energy, they also help store energy. Carbohydrates play an instrumental role in the digestion of food as well. Now, let us understand why dieters are ruling it out from their diet. After all, it is so crucial to sustain overall health. According to some studies, low-carb diet may help manage diabetes and aid weight-loss. Carbs get digested quickly and prompt cravings. If you cut back on simple carbs and choose 'good' complex carbs, you remain full for a longer spell and stay away from fattening foods. Strategising your carb intake forms a crucial component of a low-carb diet.





Cauliflower is gaining immense traction among dieters for its low-carb and high nutritive profile. It is delectable in every avatar and is available across the year. Cauliflower is high in fibre, which induces satiety, keeps you full for long. It is also low in calories and has high water content.





Here Are 5 Cauliflower Preparations You Can Prepare For Your Dinner:

1. Cauliflower Rice

Celebrities like Mira Kapoor are gushing over the new sensation and there are reasons aplenty why you must give it a try too. Cauliflower rice or cauli rice is an excellent alternative to white rice. It takes only a few minutes to prepare. Throw cauliflower heads in a food processor and blend until you get a rice-looking consistency, and cut down on both carbs and fat.

2. Cauliflower Stir-Fry

A stir-fry dish can liven up the most boring spreads. Just throw in some freshly cut cauliflower, bell peppers, ginger, garlic, onions, vegetable oil and soy sauce in wok. Toss them up nice and enjoy it with a portion of brown rice or quinoa.





3. Corn And Cauliflower Soup

Soulful and soothing, this cauliflower broth is ideal for days you are in no mood to cook but do not want to resort to anything bland and boring. In addition to cauliflower, the soup also packs goodness of corns and choice herbs. Find the recipe here.





4. Cauliflower Salad

Shredded cauliflower, onion, capers, raisins, bell peppers, coriander and mint leaves served with freshly made cauliflower puree. A delish burst of flavours you deserve after a long and tiring day! Find the recipe here. Click here for the recipe.





5. Tandoori Gobhi

According to experts, tandoori and grilled goods are way healthier than deep-fried goods. They are lower in calories and could be an inclusion in your weight loss diet too. Make homemade tandoori gobhi with this recipe and serve with chutney. You can have it as a side to your regular dal and roti. Find the recipe here.





