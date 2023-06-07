Chana (or chickpeas) is one of the most widely used ingredients in Indian cuisine, especially when it comes to North Indian food. Chickpeas are of two main types: desi and kabuli. Desi chickpeas or kala (black) channa are smaller and darker than light-coloured kabuli chana. Both these types are actually great for your health. Unfortunately, we often cook chana with lots of oil and doing so reduces the overall nutritional value of the dish. But if you cook them strategically, chickpeas can be a wonderful addition to your weight loss diet. As always, moderation is key, but you can savour them without guilt. Find out more below.

Are Chickpeas (Chana) Good For Weight Loss? Top Benefits To Know

Chickpeas are of two major types: desi and kabuli. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Chickpeas are high in fibre and can help promote satiety.

They are also a great source of plant-based protein and can thus help curb your hunger pangs.

By keeping your appetite under control, chickpeas can help you reduce your calorie intake - which is very important for weight loss.

The soluble fibre of chickpeas can improve gut health, which affects nutrient absorption and may also influence weight management.

Chickpeas can keep blood sugar levels under control and can help you deal with unwanted spikes too.

Besides these benefits, chickpeas are also said to be good for your heart, bones and brain. Chickpeas are rich in manganese as well as folate and contain minerals such as iron, zinc and copper.

How To Consume Chickpeas For Weight Loss: 6 Delicious And Healthy Chana Recipes

1. As a dip

Hummus is one of the most famous dips made with chickpeas. Photo Credit: Unsplash

Chickpeas are famously used to make hummus - which can be relished as a dip or spread. Hummus is yummy, nutritious and easy to make. It can also be flavoured according to your liking. Classic hummus typically contains chickpeas, garlic, sesame, olive oil and lemon juice. Click here for the recipe. You can pair it with bread, crackers, finger foods or any healthy snack. If you want to try something different, make beetroot hummus. Find the recipe here.

2. As a chaat

You can make amazing chaat using kala chana.

In India, different types of chana are popularly used to make chaat items. Although considered street food, chaat can actually be quite healthy, given you choose the right ingredients. By controlling the amount of oil, salt and sugar in homemade chaat, you can ensure that you are getting all the nutrients healthily. You can prepare chana chaat by tossing chickpeas with chopped veggies, a mix of spices, lemon juice and green chutney. Click here for the recipe. You can also make a flavourful chaat with black chickpeas. Watch the recipe video here.

3. As a soup

You can use black chickpeas (kala channa) to make a wholesome soup that is not only good for weight loss but also for diabetes. This soup, flavoured with garlic, cumin and pepper, also contains the goodness of beans and veggies. It is the perfect choice for a satisfying dinner broth. Read the full recipe here.

4. As a salad

Chana can also be mixed into your salads. Photo Credit: iStock

Chickpeas also make a good addition to salads. You can make a delicious one by mixing boiled chana with apple, carrot, tomatoes, coriander, mint, etc. mixed with a lightly spiced honey-lime dressing. Doesn't that sound unique? Find the recipe here.

5. As a snack

Chickpeas form a great base for a variety of snacks. If you think all of them are deep-fried, you're wrong. You can also use chana to make healthy treats. One such option is a yummy chickpea cutlet that can be pan-fried or baked. Click here for the recipe.

6. As a dessert

You can even use kabuli chana to make a chocolatey dessert! Believe us, it actually tastes quite good. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shared this recipe for making a healthy chocolate 'cream.' This 4-ingredient dessert can be whipped up in just a few minutes and is very simple to prepare. Watch the recipe video here.





Now you know the different ways in which you can add chickpeas to your weight loss diet!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.