Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Giving Us Serious Fitness Goals Even at 31

Deepika is the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, and was winning national badminton championships before Bollywood stole her away. In just half a decade of starting her acting career, she is now the uncrowned queen of Bollywood with films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani under her belt. And is already taking Hollywood by storm as well!

While she's keeping the internet abuzz, Deepika continues to give us serious #FitnessGoals. And for that, we are grateful. The Bollywood actress just uploaded a video from her workout on Instagram - and if this doesn't make you want to lock your fridge and hit the gym , we don't know what will.

Your turn now!Upload a video of you moving to #dadading & join the movement!

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone! Scroll down to find out her secrets behind looking so good even at 31.​Has Deepika ever had a less-than-perfect-10 figure? Never! The reigning queen of Bollywood may seem effortlessly lean and fit, but it's no easy task to maintain that stunning body. Her toned legs and washboard abs are enviable beyond par, so what's her secret?





Deepika Padukone's Fitness Regime



For the Piku actress, fitness is a way of life. She executes each exercise with perfect form whether it's the most basic one or something extremely challenging. It's all about feeling healthy from the inside, not just looking slim. Deepika isn't in the habit of gyming daily, but not a day goes by without her yoga session at 6 am. She performs different asanas, which help her look young, fresh and gorgeous. She goes for a walk for about half an hour in the morning, post yoga. In case she's not in the mood to really workout, she loves dancing and believe it's a great way to have fun while burning calories simultaneously. (Hear Hear!)



Deepika's workout regime is indeed an integral part of her everyday, and she also likes to incorporate some sports. She starred in a powerful advertisement recently to promote health and fitness through sports, showing off her badminton skills (and how)! While releasing the campaign on her Facebook page, Deepika wrote, "Two years ago I struggled with depression. I was sinking. I almost gave up. But it was the athlete in me that gave me the strength to fight and never ever give up".



According to Celebrity Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika has the perfect pilates body. Yasmin introduced the Tamasha actress to Pilates a while ago, and Deepika thoroughly enjoys it. It's a dynamic workout that uses a combination of yoga and strength training, and has done wonders for her - improving flexibility and endurance.









While preparing for her role as Serena Unger in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Yasmin has been mixing up her workout with different exercise balls like Kettlebell Swings and Kettlebell Press for sculpted shoulders and slender arms. Scroll down for snippets of Deepika Padukone weight lifting, on the Pilates Reformer et al, seriously making it look effortless.









Deepika Padukone's Diet



Deepika likes to start her day with a hearty breakfast, usually 2 egg whites and a glass of low-fat milk. She has grilled fish for lunch to avoid extra fat, with vegetables on the side. For dinner, Deepika skips rice and has dal-roti-sabzi instead i.e. the ideal Indian balanced diet. She stays hydrated with water and coconut water, and eats fresh fruits after every 2 hours, as recommended by Yasmin. And junk food is a complete no-no.



What Does Deepika Love to Eat?



Being from South India, the Bajirao Mastani actress loves Filter Coffee. She also enjoys her masala dosa and idli, but substitutes coconut chutney with green chutney and removes the potato filling while eating dosa. Deepika Padukone's diet may be all about keeping it fresh and healthy, but when it comes to street food - she can't resist Sev Puri(and who can blame her).