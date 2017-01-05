Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Giving Us Serious Fitness Goals Even at 31

NDTV Food | Updated: January 05, 2017 19:27 IST
Deepika Padukone's Fitness Regime
For the Piku actress, fitness is a way of life. She executes each exercise with perfect form whether it's the most basic one or something extremely challenging. It's all about feeling healthy from the inside, not just looking slim. Deepika isn't in the habit of gyming daily, but not a day goes by without her yoga session at 6 am. She performs different asanas, which help her look young, fresh and gorgeous. She goes for a walk for about half an hour in the morning, post yoga. In case she's not in the mood to really workout, she loves dancing and believe it's a great way to have fun while burning calories simultaneously. (Hear Hear!)
Deepika's workout regime is indeed an integral part of her everyday, and she also likes to incorporate some sports. She starred in a powerful advertisement recently to promote health and fitness through sports, showing off her badminton skills (and how)! While releasing the campaign on her Facebook page, Deepika wrote, "Two years ago I struggled with depression. I was sinking. I almost gave up. But it was the athlete in me that gave me the strength to fight and never ever give up".
According to Celebrity Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika has the perfect pilates body. Yasmin introduced the Tamasha actress to Pilates a while ago, and Deepika thoroughly enjoys it. It's a dynamic workout that uses a combination of yoga and strength training, and has done wonders for her - improving flexibility and endurance.
While preparing for her role as Serena Unger in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Yasmin has been mixing up her workout with different exercise balls like Kettlebell Swings and Kettlebell Press for sculpted shoulders and slender arms. Scroll down for snippets of Deepika Padukone weight lifting, on the Pilates Reformer et al, seriously making it look effortless.
Training Diaries of @deepikapadukone continues...... Squat Step Jump + Squat Thrust + Kettlebell Press up was today's fitness regime as she prepares for her role in #XXX #thereturnofxandercage with @vindiesel #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #SculptandShape #deepikapadukone #YasminKarachiwala #trainhard #exercisereleasesendorphins #getfit #squatthrust #Kettlebell #fitisthenewsexy
Training Diaries....#boxjumps #benchovers #mountainclimber #squatjacks @deepikapadukone works on improving endurance and cardiovascular fitness this morning as she prepares for her role in #XXX #thereturnofxandercage with @vindiesel #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #SculptandShape #deepikapadukone #YasminKarachiwala #trainhard #exercisereleasesendorphins #getfit #hardworkpaysoff
Training Diaries....#Pilates on the #bodhisuspensionsystem @deepikabeautiful strengthens and stretches as she prepares for her role in #XXX #thereturnofxandercage with @vindiesel #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #SculptandShape #deepikapadukone #YasminKarachiwala #trainhard #exercisereleasesendorphins #getfit #pilatesmastertrainer
Deepika Padukone's Diet
Deepika likes to start her day with a hearty breakfast, usually 2 egg whites and a glass of low-fat milk. She has grilled fish for lunch to avoid extra fat, with vegetables on the side. For dinner, Deepika skips rice and has dal-roti-sabzi instead i.e. the ideal Indian balanced diet. She stays hydrated with water and coconut water, and eats fresh fruits after every 2 hours, as recommended by Yasmin. And junk food is a complete no-no.
What Does Deepika Love to Eat?
Being from South India, the Bajirao Mastani actress loves Filter Coffee. She also enjoys her masala dosa and idli, but substitutes coconut chutney with green chutney and removes the potato filling while eating dosa. Deepika Padukone's diet may be all about keeping it fresh and healthy, but when it comes to street food - she can't resist Sev Puri(and who can blame her).