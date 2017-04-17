How to Boost Your Energy: 6 Foods You Must Include In Your Diet

Neha Upadhyay Founder & CEO , GUNA | Updated: April 17, 2017 12:08 IST
Energy is the life force in the universe and prevalent everywhere around us. In Chinese, it is called 'chi', in Japanese it is known as 'ki', and in Hindu it is simply 'prana'. In the West, we describe it as an electromagnetic charge, vibration, or bio-energy.
Indian mythologists lay emphasis on Dhyana, Pranayama and Mantra uchcharan (Meditation , Breathing Exercises and Chanting) as practices that elevate our life condition and keep us energized. Light walks and exercise in moderation is good for mobility and agility. Positive psychologists also recommend smiling and cheering people around us as a great source of energy for us. We experience energy most clearly in its manifestations of its two opposites: expansive forces and contractive forces, i.e. yin and yang, hot and cold, active and passive, night and day. Distinguishing these forces around us and within us, helps us 'use' this energy.
When it comes to food, the concept of energy is not very different. In cooking, we use macrobiotic awareness to determine which whole foods can be prepared for a balanced strong meal. For example, the hot or warm (Yang) temperatures of summer are balanced by light cooking, water frying and using fruits and raw vegetables (Yin). In the cold winter months (Yin), we pressure cook and bake (Yang). This pattern creates a harmonious balance. Some macrobiotic health experts even recommend gently `scrubbing our vegetables before we cut or chop them so that the vegetables are able to transmit good energy. Here's a guide to six categories of energy boosting foods that you must include in your daily meals.