10 Best Low Calorie Recipes

According to WebMD, in typical low calorie diet you would get about 800 to 1500 calories per day. The actual amount of calories you need in a day depends on your age, gender and the level of physical activity in your day to day life. If you’re looking for a number, you can calculate for yourself here – Calorie Calculator A low calorie diet means good health but make sure you don’t end up dropping extra pound or become deficient. At the same time, being on a low calorie diet may sound depressing and difficult. Keep this tips hand and you’ll sail through smoothly.1. The first step should be to determine how many calories you’re eating every day and then reduce 100-200 calories gradually to reach your goal.2. You don’t to be very careful about the portion and serving size. You can use a kitchen scale or measuring cups to be accurate. Remember that drinks have calories too, so make sure you add them to your count.3. Since you’re cutting back your calorie intake, make sure you eat more nutrient dense food like lean protein to avoid cravings. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet for an extra dose of fibre that will keep you full for longer.4. A low calorie diet does not have to be all work and no play. Every once in a while you can add treats like a dark chocolate or red wine which are also great sources of antioxidants 5. Keep yourself very well hydrated at all times. People often mistake thirst for hunger. Both the cues come from the same part of the brain and can confuse leading to being unsatisfied even after eating or unwanted cravings.6. Plan your meals ahead of time. Talking about time, eat slowly and chew properly. This will help in bringing up the satisfaction levels.If you want to make every calorie count, here are our 10 best and most delicious low calorie recipes. All of these recipes have been handpicked by Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta so you don’t have to worry. Happy eating!An interesting snack that won’t make you feel guilty. Crisp khakras topped with potatoes, onions and homemade chutneys.Recipe by Divya BurmanWhat if we told you that you can enjoy your favourite kebabs without worrying about the weighing scale? These tender and flavour chicken seekh kebabs are baked and made healthy.User Recipe by Shrishti GuptaA lovely soup bursting with the sweet taste of beetroot. Add some bottle gourd for depth and tomatoes for a slight tang.Recipe by Chef Nikhil ChibFor those who love their spice, this classic pungent soup is low in calories and full of flavours. A bowlful of health with the goodness of vegetables like carrot, cabbage, mushrooms, bamboo shoots and bean sprouts.Recipe by Chef Kunal KapurAn exciting dish to that will give you a break from the obvious.A fresh wrap made with whole wheat flour and stuffed with protein packed chickpeas along with avocados that are full of healthy fats.Recipe by Chef Vicky RatnaniThis quick and easy salad is perfect for a healthy and light meal. Crisp rocket leaves, dates, olives and juicy watermelons come together to make this delicious meal drizzled with surprising chat masala dressingRecipe by Chef Rocky SinghRaw papaya is full of enzymes that help in better digestion. It is a great source of essential nutrients like potassium magnesium and Vitamin A, C and E. This sweet and sour Thai salad is an absolute delight.Recipe by Chef Roopa Gulati Bottle gourd is often ignored by many but it’s a great veggie to include in your diet as it is low on calories and full of fibre – just what you need. If you’re not a fan, this recipe may turn things around. Rounds of bottle gourd are stuffed with spiced cottage cheese and baked beautifully.Recipe by Chef Surjan Singh, JW Marriott, SaharThis lemony pasta with tender chunks of chicken, pine nuts and garlic makes for a filling dinner. Pick your favourite type of pasta but make sure it’s whole wheat.Recipe by Chef Kunal KapurHave a sweet tooth? Your wish just might have come true. This stunning dessert made with fresh mangoes, yogurt and honey is low on calories and worth every bite.