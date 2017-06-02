5 Guilt-Free Snacks to Fight Evening Hunger Pangs

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: June 02, 2017 20:33 IST
Bottom-line? We love adding a host of whole grains and their distant cousins in our diet. There is just so much to choose from - from amaranth, rye, bajra, jowar to ragi, red rice, quinoa and what not. You can easily find low-cal munchies made of these wonder grains at a store near you, else we get you 5 sensational recipes that you can explore in the comfort of your kitchen and indulge in when hunger strikes. Some of these can be made in batches and stored for anytime-indulgence; got some time at hand? Then cook the rest and please your palate! Happy snacking!
Quinoa Biscuit
Recipe by Meher Mirza
Quinoa is loaded with protein. Bake these in power-packed cookies in batches and enjoy them whenever you please!
Amaranth Tikkis
Recipe by Seema Chandra
This ancient grain has now been touted as the new-age superfood. Make the most of humble ramdana by savouring these tikkis.
Whole Grain Crackers
Recipe by Seema Chandra
Serve these whole grain crackers with a zesty dip and you're sorted.
Oatmeal Cookies
Recipe by Chef Anupam Joglekar, Executive Chef, Inter-Continental, The Grand
Indulge in the goodness of crunchy oats baked to delight your palate.
Mixed Millet Bhelpuri
Recipe by Daisy Malik
Nothing's like freshly made bhel with a generous squeeze of lemon juice. Add a healthy twist to this specialty and relish guilt-free!