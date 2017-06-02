5 Guilt-Free Snacks to Fight Evening Hunger Pangs

Highlights Evening hunger pangs are hard to battle

Don't give in and resort to snacking on junk

Try these guilt-free snacks to satiate your gnawing hunger

snacking but are guilty of failing on the weighing scale, we suggest you break your larger meals into smaller chunks and get into the habit of consuming a wholesome, filing yet low-cal evening snack. Always remember, starvation is not going to help, binge-eating is even deadlier. The only way out is to make informed dietary choices and plan your meals smartly.

Bottom-line? We love adding a host of whole grains and their distant cousins in our diet. There is just so much to choose from - from amaranth, rye, bajra, jowar to ragi, red rice, quinoa and what not. You can easily find low-cal munchies made of these wonder grains at a store near you, else we get you 5 sensational recipes that you can explore in the comfort of your kitchen and indulge in when hunger strikes. Some of these can be made in batches and stored for anytime-indulgence; got some time at hand? Then cook the rest and please your palate! Happy snacking!

Quinoa Biscuit

Recipe by Meher Mirza

Quinoa is loaded with protein. Bake these in power-packed cookies in batches and enjoy them whenever you please!

Amaranth Tikkis

Recipe by Seema Chandra

This ancient grain has now been touted as the new-age superfood. Make the most of humble ramdana by savouring these tikkis.



Whole Grain Crackers

Recipe by Seema Chandra

Serve these whole grain crackers with a zesty dip and you're sorted.

Oatmeal Cookies

Recipe by Chef Anupam Joglekar, Executive Chef, Inter-Continental, The Grand

Indulge in the goodness of crunchy oats baked to delight your palate.

Mixed Millet Bhelpuri

Recipe by Daisy Malik

Nothing's like freshly made bhel with a generous squeeze of lemon juice. Add a healthy twist to this specialty and relish guilt-free!