  • 5 Guilt-Free Snacks To Fight Evening Hunger Pangs

5 Guilt-Free Snacks to Fight Evening Hunger Pangs

   |  Updated: June 02, 2017 20:33 IST

Highlights
  • Evening hunger pangs are hard to battle
  • Don't give in and resort to snacking on junk
  • Try these guilt-free snacks to satiate your gnawing hunger
Let's face it, the most dreaded time of the day is when you're quickly wrapping up at work and heading out for home. The seemingly never-ending gap between the afternoon meal and dinner-time gnarls in your tummy and lures you into picking any junk on your way to satiate those hunger pangs. If you believe in guilt-free snacking but are guilty of failing on the weighing scale, we suggest you break your larger meals into smaller chunks and get into the habit of consuming a wholesome, filing yet low-cal evening snack. Always remember, starvation is not going to help, binge-eating is even deadlier. The only way out is to make informed dietary choices and plan your meals smartly.

Bottom-line? We love adding a host of whole grains and their distant cousins in our diet. There is just so much to choose from - from amaranth, rye, bajra, jowar to ragi, red rice, quinoa and what not. You can easily find low-cal munchies made of these wonder grains at a store near you, else we get you 5 sensational recipes that you can explore in the comfort of your kitchen and indulge in when hunger strikes. Some of these can be made in batches and stored for anytime-indulgence; got some time at hand? Then cook the rest and please your palate! Happy snacking!



Quinoa Biscuit
Recipe by Meher Mirza



Quinoa is loaded with protein. Bake these in power-packed cookies in batches and enjoy them whenever you please!

quinoa biscuit

Amaranth Tikkis
Recipe by Seema Chandra



This ancient grain has now been touted as the new-age superfood. Make the most of humble ramdana by savouring these tikkis.
 

amaranth tikki

Whole Grain Crackers
Recipe by Seema Chandra



Serve these whole grain crackers with a zesty dip and you're sorted.

whole grain crackers

Oatmeal Cookies
Recipe by Chef Anupam Joglekar, Executive Chef, Inter-Continental, The Grand



Indulge in the goodness of crunchy oats baked to delight your palate.

cookies new 620

Mixed Millet Bhelpuri
Recipe by Daisy Malik



Nothing's like freshly made bhel with a generous squeeze of lemon juice. Add a healthy twist to this specialty and relish guilt-free!

bhelpuri


Tags:  SnacksRecipes
