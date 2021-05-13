We just love how versatile Indian spices are. India is a treasure trove of herbs and spices that has been grabbing global attention for centuries. And a very distinctive proof of the same is our desi foods. Thanks to its rich aroma, flavours and spices, Indian cuisine holds a firm position on the global food platform. Kitchen spices are also recognised globally for their medicinal properties. Its extensive usage in Ayurveda is no secret to us. From kadha to churna (or churan) - various spices are used to prepare these traditional medicines for years. One such popular instance is cinnamon (called dalchini in Hindi).





Besides adding a distinctive flavour and aroma to a number of dishes, dalchini offers several health benefits - one of the most prominent ones being its ability to manage diabetes. How, you ask?

Cinnamon For Diabetes: Health Benefits Of Cinnamon:

Cinnamon is loaded with antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that are known to help lower the rate at which glucose enters the body. These factors also promote better digestion that may help flush out excess sugar to maintain the body's blood sugar level.





Further establishing these factors, a study in Diabetes Care journal suggested that cinnamon bark can help improve blood glucose and cholesterol levels in people with type 2 diabetes. It may also reduce the cardiovascular risk, associated with diabetes.

Cinnamon is a storehouse of nutrients

How Much Cinnamon To Consume In A Day:

According to a study, published in the Agricultural Research Magazine, having just 1gram of cinnamon per day can increase insulin sensitivity and help manage type-2 diabetes.

How To Make Cinnamon Water | Cinnamon Water Recipe:

While there are multiple ways to add cinnamon to your daily diet, experts suggest infusing with water is one of the most effective ones. All you need to do is overnight soak one pinch of cinnamon dust or 1-inch cinnamon stick in water, boil it the next morning and drink on an empty stomach.





We also found various other ways to add cinnamon to a diabetes diet. Click here to know more.





Although cinnamon water is a storehouse of goodness, we suggest, always consult a doctor before incorporating a change in your daily rituals. And always remember, moderation is the key.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.