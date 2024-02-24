For a chicken lover, no get-together seems complete without chicken dishes. Be it a wedding, birthday, or dinner party, you are constantly hunting for chicken dishes to try. Sounds relatable, right? At home too, we leave no chance to experiment with it and put our creativity to use. Over the weekend, this urge to try something unique becomes even stronger. Our taste buds crave all things exciting and flavourful that take us by surprise. If you're in a similar mood, we have some unique chicken dishes that you must consider trying. They'll provide a pleasant break from the regular chicken tikkas, tandoori chickens, and butter chicken. Without further ado, let's get straight into the list and learn how to make these exciting dishes.

Weekend Special: Here Are 5 Unique Chicken Dishes You Must Try This Weekend:

1. Butterfly Chicken

Butterfly chicken is a great way to make use of leftover raw chicken. It features fried pieces of chicken that are sandwiched between sliced potatoes on a toothpick. This gives them a unique shape, resembling a butterfly. It makes for a fun snack to prepare for your kid's birthday party. Serve it with a creamy dip to make it even more indulgent. Click here for the complete recipe for Butterfly Chicken.

2. Diet Cola Chicken

Did you know you could make a chicken curry using diet cola as well? At first, it may sound bizarre to you, but the results are truly spectacular. The carbonation present in the drink gives it a unique element and a slightly sweet and tangy flavour. You can even reduce the gravy in the dish and turn it into an appetiser. Find the complete recipe for Diet Cola Chicken here.

3. Gongura Chicken Curry

This unique chicken dish hails from the state of Andhra Pradesh. It is known for its distinct spicy and sour taste, derived from gongura (sorrel) leaves. It also has a slightly dark green colour, making it stand apart. It pairs well with roti, paratha, and even steamed rice. Do not forget to garnish it with fresh coriander leaves. Click here for the complete recipe for Gongura Chicken Curry.

4. Green Butter Chicken

Butter chicken is loved for its creamy texture and vibrant orange colour. However, have you tried one that is green in colour?! This unique recipe gives a vibrant twist to the classic one and will elevate your dinner game with some green goodness. The secret behind its green colour is the use of spinach paste and tomatillos. Once you try it out, we are sure you'll want to try it again and again. Find the complete recipe for Green Butter Chicken here.

5. Lahori Kadhai Chicken

Another chicken dish that deserves your attention is Lahori kadhai chicken. Unlike regular kadhai chicken, this one is a lot spicier and flavourful in taste. It also consists of yoghurt, which helps add richness to the gravy. Pair it with roti or rice and some lachha pyaaz on the side to put together a wholesome meal. Want to try it out? Click here for the complete recipe for Lahori Kadhai Chicken.





Which of these chicken curries are you going to try first? Tell us in the comments below!