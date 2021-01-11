6 Winter-Special Matar Snack Recipes For Your Ultimate Bingeing Spree

Here're 6 matar recipes for you

There's something addictive about the sweet and crunchy green peas (or matar) that makes us fall in love with the vegetable time and again. Imagine chomping on these bite-sized crunchy delights on a chilly winter day. Sounds delicious, right? Although it is available year-round (in form of frozen peas), there is no comparison to the fresh ones available in the market during the winters. These small, bite-sized peapods are an intrinsic part of every Indian kitchen. Have it as is or whip up lip-smacking dishes with it, matar is versatile to the core. Alongside its extensive usage in the world of cooking, what adds on to its credits is the rich nutrient profile. Matar is loaded with fibre, protein, vitamin A, B, C, E, K, zinc and several essential nutrients. Rich in antioxidant, peas help build strong immunity and nourish you from within.





How To Include Green Peas (Matar) In Your Daily Diet:

Green peas have extensive usage in traditional Indian cuisine. From aloo matar to matar kulcha- you just need a handful of green peas to spruce up any dish. In fact, it is one vegetable that can be used to prepare any type of food any time of the day (from a sandwich for breakfast to soup for dinner).





If you are looking for some interesting matar recipes to tantalise your taste buds, then we have a surprise for you. We handpicked some delicious snack items that include green peas that make for an ideal winter snack along with evening tea.

Matar is a storehouse of nutrients





Here Are 6 Matar Snacks For You To Enjoy During The Winters:

Mattar Karanji

A popular Maharashtrian snack time, karanji gets a flavour of the season with this matar karanji recipe. It is basically gujiya stuffed with spicy matar filling. You must give matar karanji a try. Click here for the recipe.





Matar Kebab

We all have a special place for kebab in our heart. Here's a scrumptious kebab recipe that includes the goodness of green peas, cashew, besan and several spices. Click here for the recipe.





Khoya Stuffed Matar Ki Tikki

If you are someone who enjoys the combination of sweet and spicy flavours, then this recipe is just for you. It is a perfect blend of khoya, matar, pista and desi ghee and leaves an unmatchable after taste with every bite. Click here for the recipe.





Matar Patties

Another variation to the matar kebab, this patties includes a strong flavour of coconut, alongside green peas. Try this super delicious matar patties and thank us later. Click here for the recipe.





Sookhe Matar

Often referred to as matar chaat, sookhe matar is just the dish you look for curbing untimely craving. It is dry, spicy and ideal to pair with your evening chai. Click here for recipe.





Matar makes for a great snack anytime of the day





Peas And Potato Sandwich

A sandwich is undeniably the most popular snack among all. Hence, we bring a desi style aloo sandwich recipe that includes the flavour, texture and crunch of matar in it. Whip up this dish in no time and relish. Click here for the recipe.





If you too have some unique matar snack recipe in your stock, do not forget to share with us in the comment section below.





