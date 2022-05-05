Imagine coming home after a hectic day with a stomach growling with hunger. What would you do? Order online? Well, no, ordering food every day cannot be the right option. In fact, it can result in deteriorating health in many ways. However, we also understand that cooking can be a challenge after a long day at work. In fact, it is the last thing we want to do but skipping dinner is also not an option. To resolve such problems, we have shortlisted a list of 7 quick and easy rice recipes that are perfect to prepare for a quick fix dinner meal. The best part about these rice recipes is they do not require a long list of ingredients. A handful of easily available ingredients are more than enough to create these recipes. So, let's get started with the list.

Here's A List Of 7 Quick And Easy Recipes You Must Try:

Our Recommendations:

1. Singaporean Fried Rice

Let's start the list with our favourite one. This fried rice is truly a vegetarian's delight, with a host of sauces and a vibrant variety of vegetables to make the dish extra crunchy and delicious. Find the recipe here.

2. Tomato Rice

Traditionally referred to as thakkali sadam, tomato rice makes for a comforting meal. You can have this meal any time of the day. Besides, It is loaded with flavours and is also fulfilling to the core. The best part about this recipe is it gets ready in just 10 mins. Yes, you heard us! Click here.

3. Soya Pulao

Here we bring you another easy yet delectable rice recipe. With a few easy steps, you can make a flavourful and spicy pulao recipe filled with aromatic spices and protein-rich soya chunks. Find the recipe here.

4. BBQ Rice

Love BBQ flavours? This recipe will definitely be your next favourite one. This one-pot rice dish is filled with veggies and is an excellent option for vegetarians. You can use leftover rice to make it. Click here.

Other Recipes You Must Try:

5. Paneer Fried Rice

Paneer can instantly liven up any boring meal. And that's what happened in this recipe. Paneer shines as the main ingredient in this delicious recipe. This recipe is further spiced with various masalas and sauces that add extra zing and flavour. Find the recipe here.

6. Matka Pulao

As the name suggests, here in this recipe, simple pulao gets a makeover with the addition of a host of spices cooked in matki (earthen pots) in an authentic manner. Click here.

7. One-Pot Chicken Biryani

We have found a one-pot chicken biryani recipe that has been designed to prepare biryani in the quickest and easiest manner. This one-pot chicken biryani will yield you the same tastes, aroma and flavours of a normal recipe, without much effort and time!





Next time when you do not feel like cooking an elaborate meal after work, try out these recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below. Happy Cooking!









