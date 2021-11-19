Eggs are perhaps among the world's most versatile, affordable, and tasty food items. But are you tired of regularly boiling, frying or poaching them? If yes, let us tell you that there are plenty of other ways to use up the eggs at home. And the best part is that most of them require just the simple ingredients you may be having in your kitchen. Here are 7 delicious recipes to use up your eggs this winter. Try rustling up one of these dishes each day and revel in the flavours.





This is the simplest of all egg dishes. All you have to do is boil some eggs, remove their skin and eat, right? No, not exactly. Add some salt, chopped onion, tomato, tamarind, lemon, green chilli, and coriander leaves on the boiled eggs, and your chaat is ready.

This egg dish can be a filling meal in itself, whether it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Apart from the beans, you can also add whatever's lying around in your fridge or pantry. It's difficult to go wrong with baked eggs — they are delicious, satisfying, and can be prepared with minimal fuss.

This egg curry recipe is heavy on gravy and spice. This is a treat for any meal, whether with roti, paratha, or even rice. The best part is it can be made within 30 minutes.

If you are a kebab fan, this is your delight. Hard-boiled eggs covered in gram flour and fried makes the perfect snack. It can be served with red or green chutney.

People of all age groups love pakoras, whether it is made of onion, cauliflower, brinjal, or any other vegetable. But once you try an egg pakoda, it is likely that you would crave it more than any other variant.

We have tried all kinds of dosa. But winters are reserved for mutta dosa (egg dosa), from south India. Eggs are mixed with the dosa batter to give it a flavour and make it crispier. You can use eggs for the filling too

This recipe is a hit with office-goers for breakfast. Parathas are a classic Indian meal and when stuffed with eggs, chillies, onion, and garam masala, it gets tastier.