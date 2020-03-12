Consuming Avocado Daily May Keep Obesity-Related Issue At Bay: Try These Delicious Avocado Recipes

Avocadosare power-packed with antioxidants

Gone are those days when the 'fatty fruit' avocado only promoted weight loss. A new study has stated that it also helps in improving cognitive functions in obese adults. Much has already been spoken about the nutritional value of this fruits, also known as 'makkhan fal'. As per experts, avocado is not only a good source of fibre, vitamins and minerals, it also has healthy fats that help in protecting our heart. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Avocados have high-fat content, yet considered as one of the healthiest fruits you can include in your daily diet." Adding on to the goodness of this fruit, the latest study, by researchers at the University of Illinois in the US, stated that inclusion of one avocado in your daily diet may improve the ability to focus attention in adults whose measurements of height and weight are categorised as overweight or obese.





The study, published in the Journal of Psychophysiology, was conducted on the daily meals of 84 obese or overweight adults for 12 weeks. As per a report in IANS, the study's lead author Naiman Khan said, "Previous work has shown that individuals with overweight and obesity are at higher risk for cognitive decline and dementia in older age," adding, "We are interested in whether dietary approaches may have benefits for cognitive health, especially in midlife."





For the unversed, avocados are power-packed with antioxidants like beta-sitosterol, glutathione and lutein; and lutein is a dietary component which is associated with cognitive benefits.

As per the IANS report, the researchers, through the study, found that the participants who consumed avocados on a daily basis had improvement in their performance in one of the cognitive tests called the Flanker task. This test measures attention inhibition - the ability to maintain focus on the task at hand even in the face of distraction.





The researchers said their study shows that small dietary changes, such as eating avocados, can have measurable impacts on cognitive performance, even when other health behaviors remain the same.





Want To Include Avocados In Your Daily Diet? Here Are Three Delicious Recipes For You:

Avocado Hummus-

One of the most popular form of dips, native to the Middle East and Mediterranean region, is a perfect inclusion in a protein-rich diet due to the mashed chickpeas in it. Addition of avocado in the hummus will not only make the dish creamier, but also boost the nutritional quotient of the hummus. Click here to get the complete recipe.





Avocado Coconut Curry-

People who loves coastal food loves coconut-based curries. A delightful coconut curry, spiced up with ingredients like tamarind paste, curry leaves, garlic et al, gets tastier with the addition of avocadoes in it. This dish will make for a sumptuous lunch. Click here for the complete recipe.





Cheese and Avocado Parantha-

Several people don't like the taste of avocado. Hence, sometimes it becomes tough to get people eat the fruit. This cheese and avocado parantha comes to the rescue! This parantha is stuffed with avocado and mozzarella cheese. After all, everyone loves cheese parantha. Click here for the recipe.





Now, include avocado in your daily diet to make a healthy addition to your overall fitness!







