Cooking Tips: Prepare This Quick And Easy Bengali-Style Bhaat Bhaja With Leftover Rice In A Busy Day

Are you someone who doesn't get to spend much time in the kitchen during the weekdays? If yes, then this article may be of your help! There's no doubt about the fact that managing both office work and household chores single-handedly is not an easy job. Quick and easy meal recipes during these times save the day. When we say quick meals, some of the most common dishes that come in mind are khichdi, sandwich, salad etc. But these dishes can also turn boring and repetitive at times. That's when we need to think about quick culinary experimentation. Bengali-style bhaat bhaja can be one such example.





Bhaat literally means rice and bhaja means fry; bhaat bhaja is the home-style fried rice among Bengalis. This recipe needs almost nothing for preparation; tastes best with leftover rice. Extra rice after each meal is a common phenomenon in almost every household. All you need to do is, take that rice, add some potato, onion and garam masala and quickly prepare the dish. It is quick, easy and soothing to palate. Give it a try!





Here's The Recipe For Bengali-Style Bhaat Bhaja:

Ingredients:

Cooked rice- 1 cup





Egg- 2 (optional)





Potato- 1 (small cubes/ thin slices)





Onion- 1 (thin slices)





Green chilli- 1-2 (chopped)





Green cardamom (elaichi)- 2





Cinnamon sticks (dal chini)- 1





Cloves- 3





Bay leaf- 1





Whole dry red chilli- 1





Salt- as per taste





Sugar- as per taste





Oil- to fry





Ghee- 1 tablespoon





Garam masala powder- half teaspoon





Preparation:

Make scrambled egg with the two eggs in a pan and keep aside. Click here for the recipe for scrambled egg.





Heat oil in a kadhai.





Add red chilli, bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and toss them till they crackle.





Add potato, onion and green chilli and fry.





Add salt and sugar as per taste.





Add the rice to the potato-onion mix and fry well.





Add the scrambled egg to it and mix.





Finally switch off the flame, add ghee and half teaspoon garam masala powder and mix. Close the lid. Serve hot.





The bhaat bhaja is ready to relish! You can also add paneer, chicken, carrot, beans and several other ingredients as per your wish. But trust us, this classic recipe tastes the best.





Now, if you have extra rice at home or feel like having fuss-free meal, cook this dish in no time. Enjoy!



















