Eid 2019: 11 Best Dishes To Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

The world is gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr and preparations are on in full swing. Eid marks the end of the Ramadan. On the special occasion, people offer prayers to the almighty and gather for a lavish feast later in the day. A traditional Eid spread is an epicurean delight and a sheer indulgent affair. If you are planning to host one at home, or are thinking to go out and try some traditional favourites, we have curated a list of 11 of our favourite festive dishes that you just have to try this season. Here goes:











11 Best Dishes for Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with family:







This 'Meethi Eid', treat yourself and your family with this sumptuous Eid staple. A wholesome sweet milk pudding with vermicelli topped with chunky nuts and raisins. There we saw you slurping.





Just like sheer khurma, the star ingredients of this dessert are vermicelli and milk, but this one is slightly thicker in consistency. Lotus seeds, almond, coconut, cashews and raisins are also added in the luscious mix of milk, khoya, sugar and vermicelli to make it richer.

This robust mutton curry is teeming with aromatic masalas, cashew nut paste, rose water and saffron. The succulent and spicy mutton pieces pair very well with sheermal and bakarkhani.





You saw this coming, didn't you? A quintessential Eid spread is incomplete without biryani. Fragrant rice dish layered with succulent pieces of your favourite meat, biryani is hit across ages. Team it with raita or spicy salan and you would know what we mean.





The word Nihari originates from the Arabic word 'Nahar', which means 'day'. It is traditionally a breakfast dish, which is made with an array of soothing spices and kewda water. But the curry can also be enjoyed during evenings over a gathering with friends.





This rich mutton stew is a popular Iftar staple. Made with coarsely pounded meat, this is one flavoursome treat you would not want to miss.





The slightly sweet and chewy flatbread made with the goodness of ghee, sugar and saffron-enhanced milk was popularised on Indian terrains by the Mughals. They make a delightful pair with kormas and niharis.





Thickened milk pudding with ground rice, the fragrant treat is garnished with lots of nuts, dry fruits and raisins.





Smoky, succulent and delectable; this delicacy made with spicy minced meat mixture is a must in any Eid spread.





Raan is a toothsome mutton dish made with fried mutton leg. It is a nice departure from the usual curry-based mutton Mughlai dishes. You can serve it with roasted potatoes and fresh veggies.











Milk, breads, nuts, ghee, sugar and thick cream; that is all that goes into this delectable dessert. Try this recipe at home.





Eid Mubarak everybody!









