Eid 2019: 11 Best Dishes To Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 04, 2019 15:10 IST

Eid 2019: 11 Best Dishes To Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

The world is gearing up to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr and preparations are on in full swing. Eid marks the end of the Ramadan. On the special occasion, people offer prayers to the almighty and gather for a lavish feast later in the day. A traditional Eid spread is an epicurean delight and a sheer indulgent affair. If you are planning to host one at home, or are thinking to go out and try some traditional favourites, we have curated a list of 11 of our favourite festive dishes that you just have to try this season. Here goes: 



11 Best Dishes for Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with family: 



1. Sheer Khurma

This 'Meethi Eid', treat yourself and your family with this sumptuous Eid staple. A wholesome sweet milk pudding with vermicelli topped with chunky nuts and raisins. There we saw you slurping. 

34igg6c8
Eid 2019: This 'Meethi Eid', treat yourself and your family with this sumptuous Eid staple

2. Kimami Sewaiyan

Just like sheer khurma, the star ingredients of this dessert are vermicelli and milk, but this one is slightly thicker in consistency. Lotus seeds, almond, coconut, cashews and raisins are also added in the luscious mix of milk, khoya, sugar and vermicelli to make it richer. 

m4eoljt8

Eid 2019: This rich and luscious vermicelli dish is a hit across age groups

3. Mutton Korma

This robust mutton curry is teeming with aromatic masalas, cashew nut paste, rose water and saffron. The succulent and spicy mutton pieces pair very well with sheermal and bakarkhani. 

mutton korma
Eid 2019: This robust mutton curry is teeming with aromatic masalas,

4. Biryani

You saw this coming, didn't you? A quintessential Eid spread is incomplete without biryani. Fragrant rice dish layered with succulent pieces of your favourite meat, biryani is hit across ages. Team it with raita or spicy salan and you would know what we mean. 

r01l5io8Eid 2019: A quintessential Eid spread is incomplete without biryani.

5. Nihari

The word Nihari originates from the Arabic word 'Nahar', which means 'day'. It is traditionally a breakfast dish, which is made with an array of soothing spices and kewda water. But the curry can also be enjoyed during evenings over a gathering with friends.

nihari goast
Eid 2019: The word Nihari originates from the Arabic word 'Nahar', which means 'day'.

6. Haleem

This rich mutton stew is a popular Iftar staple. Made with coarsely pounded meat, this is one flavoursome treat you would not want to miss. 

haleem
Eid 2019: This rich mutton stew is a popular Iftar staple.

7. Sheermal

The slightly sweet and chewy flatbread made with the goodness of ghee, sugar and saffron-enhanced milk was popularised on Indian terrains by the Mughals. They make a delightful pair with kormas and niharis. 

sheermal
Eid 2019: Sheermal make a delightful pair with kormas and niharis. 

8. Phirni

Thickened milk pudding with ground rice, the fragrant treat is garnished with lots of nuts, dry fruits and raisins. 

phirni
Eid 2019: Phirni is a fragrant treat made with thickened milk pudding with ground rice

9. Seekh Kebab

Smoky, succulent and delectable; this delicacy made with spicy minced meat mixture is a must in any Eid spread.

seekh kebab
Eid 2019: Smoky, succulent and delectable; this delicacy made with spicy minced meat mixture

10. Bhuni Raan

Raan is a toothsome mutton dish made with fried mutton leg. It is a nice departure from the usual curry-based mutton Mughlai dishes. You can serve it with roasted potatoes and fresh veggies. 



11. Shahi Tukda

Milk, breads, nuts, ghee, sugar and thick cream; that is all that goes into this delectable dessert. Try this recipe at home.

shahi tukda

Eid Mubarak everybody! 
 

