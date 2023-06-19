Gujarati food includes many amazing delicacies. But if there's one that has become almost synonymous with the cuisine, it's thepla. This flatbread-like dish is generally made with fenugreek leaves (methi), whole wheat flour (atta), spices and other ingredients. While this is the most popular version, other varieties also exist. Thepla can be savoured for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It is famously taken along during long journeys, as it has a great shelf life. That's not the only reason to love this mouthwatering delicacy. It is also full of health benefits, and may even help you lose those extra kilos.

Also Read: These 7 Best Thepla Recipes Will Amp Up Your Meals While Travelling

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Thepla Good For Weight Loss? Key Benefits To Know:

Thepla is low in calories and requires just a small amount of oil/ ghee/ butter for roasting. The ingredients used for the dough are wholesome and full of nutrients. Thepla is rich in fibre and can help suppress appetite. By keeping you satiated for longer, it can help you manage your weight more effectively. Thepla is also said to keep blood sugar levels under control, which also affects weight loss. Depending on the type of flour and additional ingredients used, the fibre and vitamin content of thepla can be further enhanced (as shown below).

Here Are 5 Delicious And Healthy Thepla Recipes For Weight Loss:

1. Methi Thepla:

This is the classic version of the thepla and you cannot afford to miss it. Whole wheat flour (atta) is used to make the dough, along with dried methi, ginger, garlic, chillies, and spices. Yoghurt is used to knead and make the theplas softer (and tastier)! Some also like to add some ajwain and white sesame seeds. Find the complete recipe here.

2. Lauki Thepla:

The easiest way to give a fresh twist to methi thepla is to add some grated lauki (bottle gourd) to it. Lauki is a powerhouse of nutrients. Having a high water and fibre content, it is also considered a weight loss-friendly ingredient. Click here for the complete recipe for lauki thepla.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Multigrain Thepla:

Give your regular thepla a healthy upgrade by using different types of flour. To make multigrain thepla, you need sorghum flour, besan (chickpea flour), and ragi flour along with atta. The rest of the ingredients remain more or less the same. This thepla thus contains the goodness of grains and legumes, making it all the more fibre-rich and also adding to the protein content. Click here for the recipe.

4. Bajre Ka Thepla:

Do you want to add more millets to your diet? Then Bajre Ka Thepla is an amazing choice. You must have already heard about how millets can help you lose weight and enhance your overall health. Bajra is also known as pearl millet. This thepla is a simple and yummy way to consume bajra on a regular basis. Here's the full recipe.

5. Karela Thepla:

This thepla is loaded with the goodness of bajra as well as (karela or bitter gourd). Being low in calories and high in fibre, karela can aid with weight management. It is also full of essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Apart from weight loss, this thepla is also helpful for managing blood sugar levels. Find the full recipe here.

Try making these theplas and add some variety to your weight loss diet!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









