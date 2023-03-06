With the summer season approaching, it's time to switch to cold and refreshing food. Holi, the festival of colours, is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to indulge in some cool treats like Kanji, Thandai, and Dahi Bhalla. One of the most popular desserts during this festival is the mouth-watering Kulfi. Whether it's Kesar Kulfi, Pista Kulfi, or Matak Kulfi, everyone loves this creamy dessert. Malai Kulfi is especially popular and is an all-time favourite.





Have you ever tried making Malai Kulfi at home but couldn't get the right texture and taste? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are some tips to help you make delicious and creamy Kulfi at home in just a few minutes.

Tips for Making Malai Kulfi at Home:

Always use an iron or aluminium kadai to make Kulfi. After the milk comes to a boil, cook it on low flame while stirring continuously. Remove the cream that accumulates on the sides of the pan and mix it into the milk. Boil the milk until it is less than half the amount of milk you started with. Some people use corn flour to thicken the Kulfi mixture, but you can also add extra malai and ground almonds for a nice texture. Let the mixture cool completely before pouring it into the Kulfi moulds. It takes 7 to 8 hours for the Kulfi to set completely, so don't open the refrigerator in between. To prevent ice crystals from forming, cover the Kulfi mixture with silver foil after pouring it into the mould or bowl. If you're freezing it in a bowl, mix it after 2-3 hours and cover it again.

How To Make Malai Kulfi At Home:

To make Malai Kulfi at home, pour 2 litres of milk into a pan and bring it to a boil. Simmer the milk for about 20 minutes until it's reduced to half. Then, add half a cup of sugar, malai, and almond powder and cook while stirring. Turn off the gas when the mixture thickens and let it cool completely. Pour the mixture into a Kulfi mould or bowl and let it set for 7-8 hours or overnight.





With these tips, you can make delicious Kulfi at home and surprise your family and friends this Holi.