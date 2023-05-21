Everyday meals can quickly get boring, especially if you're following a healthy diet. Sometimes, we feel that we have been eating the same dishes week after week. This is why many of us have a little chutney or achar at the side, for some extra spice and flavour. But there are other ways to zest up your meals too, like salads. We don't mean any random salad. We are talking about refreshing salsa salads. While salsa often refers to some sort of dip, it can also refer to a salad-like preparation with a light dressing. For instance, a classic tomato-onion salsa is often served with Mexican dishes. We have shortlisted 5 unique salsa recipes that you must try. Find out more below.

How To Serve Salsa Salads?

These salsa salads are not just meant to be a side dish, although some of the recipes consider them only one part of the whole. Feel free to experiment with flavours and textures to take advantage of these interesting salsas. For instance, you can top your nachos with them for a refreshing twist. You can also use them as part of the filling for a taco or burrito. You can buy or make canape tarts and use these salsa salads as a filling. Depending on your main course, you can serve them as an appetiser to stimulate the taste buds. There are so many ways to enjoy them! Get started with these easy recipes:

Here Are 5 Refreshing And Delicious Salsa Salad Recipes:

1. Mango Salsa

Enjoy the flavour of ripe and juicy mangoes in a different way with this mango salsa recipe. It also contains the goodness of onions, chillies, coriander and pomegranate. All the ingredients are tossed in a simple olive oil dressing. Wholesome and delicious! You can put this salsa salad together in just 10 minutes! Check out the full recipe here.

2. Pineapple Salsa

Add some tanginess to your dish with this yummy pineapple salsa. Pineapple, onions, green chillies and mint are mixed with cumin and pepper to make this salad. Have you heard of this combination before? We promise you it tastes amazing. Wondering what to serve it with? We recommend some special chick kebabs. Find recipes for both dishes here.

3. Corn Salsa

Another non-tomato salsa recipe you must try is corn salsa. Corn, capsicum, onion, garlic, and more are tossed with chilli flakes, honey, olive oil and lemon juice. The result is a crunchy and colourful salad you'll crave again and again. If you're in the mood for something sweet and spicy, corn salsa is the way to go. Find the full recipe here.

4. Salsa Potatoes

If you like potatoes in your salad, then this recipe is for you. This is a rather dry preparation as there is no separate dressing mixed with the ingredients. However, it is still full of great flavours. Baked potatoes are mixed with spices and tossed with chopped tomatoes and onions to make this salsa dish. Check out the complete recipe here.

5. Barley Salsa

If you're aiming for something impressive, then this barley salsa will not let you down. In this dish, capsicums (red, yellow, and green), barley and chillies are mixed with white pepper, butter and light soya sauce. You can serve this barley salsa with certain fried snacks or consume it as a nutritious salad on its own. Click here for the recipe.

You might have noticed that all these salads are full of ingredients that are quite healthy. So make them soon and enjoy them guilt-free!