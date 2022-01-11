Let's admit, the moment you hear the word - 'Mughlai', your heart skips a beat and your mind automatically starts thinking about all the creamy, rich and indulgent Mughlai recipes. Known for its sheer vastness and royalty, Mughlai cuisine has a certain depth and richness that we just can't get enough of. From Mughlai Biryani and Mughlai curries to our favourite kebabs, this cuisine can never go wrong in pleasing our taste buds as well as our stomach. Well, all thanks to the Mughals and their kitchen for this. While this cuisine is known for offering meaty delicacies since time immemorial, it also offers some lavish egg recipes like Mughlai paratha, Mughlai egg curry, egg korma and more.





If you are an egg lover and also a Mughlai cuisine lover, here we bring you a surprise. Below is the list of 5 Mughlai egg recipes you must try making at home as your next dinner spread.





Here's A List Of 5 Mughlai Egg Recipes To Try At Home:

1. Mughlai Paratha

This thin layered, deep-fried paratha consists of a rich filling of eggs, keema (minced meat) and lots of spices. It is crispy, indulging and filling to the core. Besides, this recipe is also very easy and quick to make. Wondering how? Click here.

2. Egg Korma

Here we bring you another such delicious recipe that not only will save your time in the kitchen, but also make your meal appetising. This dish is called 'bhapa dimer korma', or simply steamed egg korma. So, if you are bored with the regular egg curry, spruce it up with this lip-smacking egg korma recipe. Click here.

3. Mughlai Egg Curry

Mughlai Egg Curry is a dish that is all things creamy, rich and spicy that tantalises your taste buds in no time. And we are sure, once you make this recipe; you will keep coming back at it. Try it out as your next dinner spread, click here.

4. Mughlai Paneer Eggs Roll

Straight from the lands of nawabs, Lucknow, this Mughlai paneer egg roll recipe is a must-try. Made with the goodness of paneer and eggs, this roll recipe isn't just high-protein but also extremely delicious! It can be a perfect starter recipe for any lavish dinner spread. Click here.

5. Egg Kebab

Here we bring you another egg starter that can spruce up your dinner spread. With its burst of flavours and soft yet crunchy texture, this egg kebab recipe is a clear winner at the dinner table. Find the recipe here.

So, what are you waiting for? Try these amazing recipes and let us know which one turned out to be a hit amongst all in the comment section below. Stay tuned for more such recipe articles. Happy Cooking!



