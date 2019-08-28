Surprise Your Family With This Garlic Paratha; 5 Delicious Recipes To Pair With It

Paratha refers to an Indian flatbread that is usually made on a griddle.

Greasy and dripping with oil or light and flaky, parathas can be of different kinds. Paratha refers to an Indian flatbread that is usually made on a griddle. It is made with the help of oil, ghee or butter, which is why it is often counted among the heavier flatbreads of India. Indian cuisine boasts of a rich range of flatbreads; from North to South you would find breads of different flavours, textures and even colours. From a Kashmiri roth to Mughlai sheermal and baqarkhani; Punjabi naan to Malabari parota, as we told you, India may be famous for its indulgent curries, but the breads in this country deserve their due as well. A paratha is also one of the most loved north-Indian delicacies of all times. One of our favourite features of paratha is its sheer versatility. You can have it plain or stuff it with pretty much anything you like; paneer, chicken, dal, capsicum, cauliflower, potato, etc. Of course, since stuffed parathas are slightly tough to make on a daily basis, people usually resort to making plain parathas. But if you are bored of eating plain parathas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you can always play around with ingredients in the kitchen. This garlic paratha, for instance, takes only a while to prepare but it can spruce up your meal experience and make it more wholesome and indulgent.

(Also Read: 11 Best Paratha Recipes | Indian Flat Bread Recipes)





The piping hot parathas are quite easy-to-prepare and you need only a handful of ingredients to make them at home. While you knead the flour for your parathas, add some garlic, desi ghee and yogurt to the mix. Roll them out evenly and place them on the griddle. Cook it well and serve hot. Since this paratha is a little dense, we would advise not to have it for breakfast, it may make you sleepy. It is ideal for a lavish lunch or dinner spread. Garlic paratha is a hit even among kids. Serve the paratha with some hot gravy, curry, pickle or chutney and you're good to go.











Here are some of the gravies, curries and chutneys you can pair this decadent paratha with:











