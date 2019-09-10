The Crunchy South Indian Murukku; Three Ways (Watch Recipes Inside)

Pair your cup of tea with these crunchy snacks.

We Indians celebrate our food, literally! As much as we give attention to our three main meals of the day, we also give a lot of thought to the mini tea-time, evening meal. The tradition of preparing delicious snacks at home and savouring them with evening tea is an old one. This tradition of relishing savouries with tea is followed virtually in all parts of India, but the snacks may differ from region to region. Since most of these snacks are homemade, they are not just healthy but also tasty and filling. One such popular south Indian snack is murukku.





Murukku is one of the most popular tea-time snacks that is prepared in Indian households. It is not only easy to make but too delicious to resist! 'Murukku' is a Tamil word that means 'twisted', which in this case refers to the shape of this yummy, savoury snack. In this article, we give you three easy yet healthy recipes of murukku that you can prepare at home.





(Also Read: 10 Best South Indian Snacks Recipes | Top South Indian Snacks Recipes)





Watch: Three Murukku Recipes That You Can Try At Home

1. Ragi Murukku

This murukku recipe is shared by famous YouTube chef and vlogger, Ananya Banerjee on her channel 'Chef Ananya Banerjee'. This murukku recipe is made with ragi flour, which is irrefutably a healthy and nutritious alternative to regular flour. Ragi is full of protein and fibre, which are known to keep you satiated for long, meaning you binge less later. What is more; in her recipe, she has mixed ragi flour with rice flour and besan to give that nice crisp and flavour to the snack. You can pair them with any dip or chutney of your choice. Enjoy the delicious chakli with a hot cup of tea or coffee. Watch ragi murukku recipe video here:







2. Chakli

Also known as chakli in various parts of India, this murukku version is made of rice flour, sesame seeds, curd, unsalted butter, and vegetable oil. The recipe is shared by popular YouTube chef Alpa Modi on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. You can include it in your festive treats or serve them when you have unexpected guests coming over. Watch chakli recipe video here:

















3. Vegan Chakli

Yes, murukku (or chakli) can be vegan too! The recipe is shared by noted vlogger and YouTube chef Manjula Jain on her channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. To increase the health quotient, Manjula has added yellow moong dal, sesame seeds, turmeric and asafoetida. Watch vegan chakli recipe video here:











If you know any other way of making murukku (chakli) at home, then let us know in the comments section below.







