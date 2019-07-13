Kick-Start Your Mornings With These Healthy Kuttu Recipes For Breakfast

Kuttu or buckwheat is a good source of vegan protein.

Include buckwheat (kuttu) in your breakfast meals to stay healthy

Mornings can be stressful sometimes. We get up, finish our morning chores, get ready and rush for work/college. In the midst of all the madness, our breakfast often gets neglected and sometimes even get skipped all-together. Breakfast being the first meal of the day, is considered most important meal of the day because it helps in replenishing the body and fueling it up with the energy to sustain throughout the day. Therefore, it becomes immensely important to eat a healthy balanced breakfast in order to kick-start your day.





Many people, especially healthy eaters, struggle to find ways where they can add more of healthy foods or variations to their breakfast. We understand how frustrating all of this can be. Therefore, we bring you a list of healthy breakfast recipes made of one common ingredient, buckwheat. Buckwheat is one of the most popular grains that is known for both health and taste! Include buckwheat (or kuttu) in your breakfast meal, in order to stay healthy and satiated. Kuttu or buckwheat is a good source of vegan protein and helps in improving cardiovascular health, reducing blood sugar levels, aiding weight loss.

Here's How You Can Include Kuttu In Your Daily Breakfast Routine:

1. Kuttu Ka Dosa

A light crispy healthy kuttu dosa is just perfect to satiate your taste buds and is a healthier low calorie alternative to the regular ones. Pair it along some good coconut chutney and vegetable loaded sambhar and give a tasteful start to your mornings.





Click here for Kuttu Ka Dosa recipe.





(Also Read: How to Use Buckwheat Flour To Create Stellar Dishes)





Healthy kuttu dosa will satiate your taste buds.







2. Kuttu (Buckwheat) Pancakes

Pancakes are one of the most popular breakfast options that can be easily prepared in absolutely no time. This pancake recipe here is made with buckwheat flour. Drizzle some honey or top the stack with some fresh fruits.





Click here for Kuttu Pancakes recipe.





Kuttu Pancakes are a healthier version of regular pancakes.







3. Kuttu ka Paratha

Breakfast in a traditional north Indian household is incomplete without parathas. However, use use kuttu aata and singhara aata instead of making parathas from refined wheat flour. Kuttu mixed with singhare flour, binded with mashed colocasia (Arbi) to make crisp paranthas. This recipe of Kuttu Paratha can be eaten during the Navratri festivities by those who are fasting since this is made from kuttu and singhare ka aata instead of wheat flour.





Click here for kuttu ka parantha recipe.





(Also Read: How To Make Vrat-Friendly Buckwheat Pizza At Home)





This recipe of Kuttu Paratha can be eaten during the Navratri festivities too.







4. Buckwheat Blinis Sandwich

Sandwiches, just like parathas, are one of the most loved breakfast meals. The best thing about sandwiches is that there is a lot to experiment with them - right from their ingredients and stuffing to their dips and sauces. This buckwheat sandwich is different from what we usually eat. Traditional Russian blinis are made with a yeast-raised buckwheat flour batter that gives them a nutty flavour. Topped with beetroot mixture and rocket leaf, these Russian sandwiches are an impressive, healthy appetiser for parties.





Click here for Buckwheat Blinis Sandwich recipe.





These Russian sandwiches are an impressive, healthy appetiser for parties.







5. Kuttu Chilla

Craving for some desi Indian food? Try out this delicious low calorie chilla for breakfast and get in all the desi vibes.





Ingredients:





Kuttu flour - 1 cup

Salt to taste

Paneer - half cup, minced

Ginger - 2, grated

Chopped tomatoes, 2

Chopped onions, 2

Corriander leaves, 4-5

Chopped green chilies, 2-3

Buckwheat (kuttu) chilla is a healthy alternative to besan chilla.





Method of Preparation:





1. Take a bowl and add kuttu flour, grated ginger, chopped vegetables, paneer, salt and water as needed. Mix it until smooth.

2. Now, heat the pan and grease it with some olive oil.

3. Take a spoonful of the prepared batter; spread it evenly on the tawa, put in some oil as well in order to avoid the sticking.

4. Let it cook until it turns golden brown; now flip it over and let it cook for a few minutes.

5. And, your kuttu chilla is ready. Serve it hot with some hot spicy green chutney.











Now, you need not compromise with taste to stay healthy. Try out the amazingly delicious kuttu breakfast recipes and impress everyone on the table.







