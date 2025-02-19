Acidity is a common problem that many people face. It can be triggered by spicy food, stress, or irregular eating habits. To find relief, home remedies are often the first choice, and one of the most popular is drinking cold milk. The logic seems simple-milk is cool and soothing, so it should ease the burning, uncomfortable sensation, right? However, not all remedies work for everyone, and in some cases, they might even worsen the symptoms. So, does cold milk actually help reduce acidity? If you are wondering whether this home remedy is truly effective, here is what experts have to say.





Should You Drink Cold Milk To Tackle Acidity?

Not necessarily. According to dietician Shweta J Panchal, many people consume full-fat milk daily, including when dealing with acidity. However, full-fat milk contains proteins and fats-both of which can stimulate acid production in the stomach. Instead of providing relief, it may actually aggravate acidity symptoms in the long run.

Should You Stop Drinking Cold Milk?

Not entirely. The expert suggests that instead of drinking full-fat milk for acidity relief, opt for low-fat or skimmed milk, which is less likely to upset your stomach. Also, contrary to popular belief, milk is not alkaline-it is slightly acidic. If you are looking for alternative drinks to ease acidity, here are some expert-recommended options:

Chilled sabja (basil seed) water

A mixture of whole coriander seeds and mint leaves

Jeera (cumin) and saunf (fennel) powder mixed in chilled water

Authentic gulkand (rose petal jam) water

Food Swaps To Reduce Acidity

While quick fixes exist, long-term dietary changes are the best way to prevent acidity. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares some effective lifestyle and diet modifications:

1. Eat Smaller Portions

Eating smaller portion sizes can significantly reduce acid reflux and support better digestion. This is particularly beneficial if you are watching your weight or trying to lose it.

2. Replace Coffee With Ginger Tea

If your morning cup of coffee worsens acidity, switch to ginger or herbal tea. Ginger is known to aid digestion, improve enzyme activity, and prevent bloating, gas, and indigestion.

3. Include Healthy Fats In Your Diet

Instead of processed snacks like French fries and frozen fast food, choose healthier fat sources. Nuts and seeds such as almonds, cashews, sunflower seeds, and flaxseeds can help reduce acidity while providing essential nutrients.

4. Choose Non-Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits can trigger acidity, so it is better to opt for non-citrus alternatives such as pears, apples, bananas, and watermelon. These fruits are rich in fibre, which promotes digestion and keeps stomach issues at bay.

5. Try Plant-Based Milk

The expert also suggests swapping dairy milk for plant-based options like almond or coconut milk. These are easier to digest and make great alternatives for tea, coffee, and daily consumption.





