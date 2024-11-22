Be it summer, winter, or autumn, hair fall is a problem that persists across all seasons. No matter how religiously we follow our oiling and hair care routines, it often finds a way to trouble us. It's a proven fact that, just like our bodies, our hair needs special dietary care to remain healthy and thick. Sadly, if your diet has been erratic and your lifestyle sedentary, your hair fall problems may worsen. The good news is that winter offers us a bounty of vegetables packed with nutrients to enhance hair health. Among these is methi, or fenugreek leaves! While Methi Aloo might be your go-to dish, here we bring you an iron-rich Methi Pulao recipe that will not only improve your health but also elevate your lunch like no other.





Intrigued? You should be! Let's explore how methi benefits hair health and learn how to make this delicious pulao at home.





Why Is Iron Important for Hair?

You might wonder how iron supports hair health. Iron is essential for producing haemoglobin – a protein that carries oxygen to hair follicles. It also aids in collagen production, which strengthens hair. Including iron in your diet can significantly support the growth of long, beautiful tresses.

What Makes Methi a Superfood for Hair?

For centuries, methi or fenugreek leaves have been celebrated as a miracle food for hair. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal notes that methi is rich in antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C, and more. These antioxidants and vitamins help purify the blood, ultimately benefiting both skin and hair. But the benefits of methi don't stop there—it also supports overall body health in several ways:

1. Promotes Weight Loss

Methi seeds and leaves are high in dietary fibre, which aids digestion and metabolism, promoting weight loss. The fibre also helps you feel full for longer, reducing overeating.

2. Manages Diabetes

The dietary fibre in methi slows the digestion process, which helps regulate the absorption of carbohydrates and sugar into the bloodstream.

3. Balances Cholesterol

Methi leaves, packed with antioxidants, help flush toxins from the body, preventing inflammation and managing cholesterol levels.

4. Prevents Acid Reflux

The antioxidants and fibre in methi greens help regulate bowel movements, which may reduce heartburn and acid reflux.

How to Make Iron-Rich Methi Pulao | Methi Pulao Recipe

Now that you understand how methi benefits your hair and body, let's learn how to make this nutritious pulao at home. The recipe, shared on Instagram by nutritionist Leema Mahajan, is both simple and delicious.

Prepare the Methi: Wash the methi thoroughly, chop it finely, and set it aside. Cook the Methi: Heat some ghee in a pressure cooker. Add hing, chopped garlic, dry red chilli, and the chopped methi. Sauté for a minute, then add grated tomatoes. Mix well. Add Rice: Once the tomatoes are cooked, season the mixture with cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Stir well before adding soaked rice and water. Cook the Pulao: Cover the pressure cooker and let it cook for 2-3 whistles. Once done, mix the pulao to ensure the rice is evenly coated in masala. Serve hot!

Can You Add Vegetables to Methi Pulao?

Absolutely! You can boost the nutritional value of methi pulao by adding your favourite vegetables. Carrots, beans, peas, and other winter vegetables work wonderfully. Pair the pulao with dal and some raita for a wholesome, balanced meal.

So, include this iron-rich methi pulao in your diet and watch your hair grow long and thick!