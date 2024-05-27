For long, oatmeal has been a popular breakfast choice hailed for its heart-healthy benefits. Oatmeal is high in fibre content and keeps you full for longer periods. The best part about oatmeal is that it is extremely versatile, you can load it up with fruits, vegetables and other ingredients of your choice. However, while oatmeal enjoys its status as a morning staple, is it really a healthy option for consumption? If you are wondering the same question, then we have a different perspective that will make you reconsider your breakfast choice.





Also Read: Oatmeal for Skin: How To Use The Superfood For Your Skin and Beauty Needs





Ayurvedic health coach and famed author Dr Dimple Jangda (@drdimplejangda) shared three reasons as to why oatmeal should be avoided to kickstart your day.

Watch the full video below:

Here are three reasons why you should avoid starting your day with oatmeal:

Ayurvedic Health Coach and author Dr Dimple Jangda shared a video on her Instagram handle explaining why people shouldn't eat oatmeal for breakfast.

1. Packed with starch and sugar

Oatmeal is a rich source of starch and sugar which spikes your insulin levels. Moreover, it can cause your cortisol and adrenaline to rise too, as per Dr Jangda.

2. Sprayed with glysophates

Dr Dimple Jangda reveals that most of the oatmeal that you consume and buy from the market has been sprayed with glysophates – herbicide used to kill both broadleaf plants and grasses – during the storage process. So, when you have oatmeal for breakfast, you're consuming a bowl of chemicals. Consumption of glysophates sprayed oatmeal can interfere with your endocrine health, so it's best to avoid it.

3. Mold

During the storage and the logistic process, mold is found in oats. This can be harmful to your liver and kidney since mold leads to aflatoxins and mycotoxins released in your body.

What Should You Have For Breakfast?

If you should avoid having oatmeal, then what should you have for breakfast? Dr Dimple Jangda suggests that the best thing to have for breakfast is millets. Some of the millets are:





1. Kodo Millets





2. Sorghum Millet (Jowar)





3. Proso Millet (Chena / Barri)





4. Pearl Millet (Bajra)





5. Foxtail Millet (Kakum / Kangni)





6. Finger Millet (Ragi)





7. Browntop Millet (Korle)





8. Barnyard Millet (Sanwa)





9. Little Millet (Moraiyo)





Dr Dimple Jangda suggests cooking millet in some water along with some lentils to increase the protein and amino acid content. This will help improve your digestion and reduce weight.

Millets can be a great substitute for oatmeal.

Photo Credit: iStock

Millet Recipes You Can Try At Home

Since Dr Dimple Jangda suggested millets to be consumed instead of oatmeal, here are some recipes that you can easily make at home.

1. Mixed Millet Bhel Puri

Light on the stomach and low in fat content, mixed millet bhel puri is packed with the goodness of ragi, peanuts, amaranth, and other millets combined with potatoes, tomatoes, lemon juice and chillies. Top it up with some moringa powder, chaat masala and green chutney, and you are good to go! Find the full recipe for Mixed Millet Bhel Puri here.

2. Ragi Wheat Dosa

Made with pantry staples and four easy ingredients, ragi wheat dosa is a light and crispy recipe which tastes delectable with chutney and sambar. This dosa recipe is the perfect healthy breakfast or lunch option to prepare at home. Find the full recipe for Ragi Wheat Dosa here.

3. Foxtail Millet Porridge

Quick, easy and super delicious, foxtail millet porridge is highly nutritious and packed with iron, minerals, proteins, and fibre. Top it up with your favourite fruits, nuts and seeds, and you are good to go! Find the full recipe for Foxtail Millet Porridge here.

4. Baked Ragi Chakli

A tasty and crispy option, chakli, also known as murukku, makes for an amazing snack. When made and baked with ragi flour, it becomes a healthier version. Make and store these in an air-tight jar to maintain its freshness. Find the full recipe for Baked Ragi Chakli here.





Also Read: Healthy Breakfast Recipe: These 3 Oatmeal Pancake Recipes Will Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos