5 Healthy Indian Dinner Recipes | Easy Healthy Dinner Recipes

Healthy Indian Dinner Recipes: A healthy dinner might give you a picture of bland and dull salads, flavourless bowls of food that might turn you off. Since the popular notion of healthy food remains to the date that it can't be delicious and appetising, we only think of boring dishes like a salad bowl, clear soups and anything that is tasteless. However, this is not really the case. You can eat healthy without compromising much on the taste and flavours because going healthy doesn't really mean banning all the carbs and fat from your diet. Indian cuisine is all about mouth-watering delicacies, packed with flavourful spices and herbs, cooked in oil and dollops of butter, and perhaps this is one of the reasons why we cannot imagine Indian food and healthy dinner together. This is what we are trying to change here through this article.











We know we usually get bored of eating the same kind of food every day, but different cooking techniques and ingredients added to the same dishes may allow you to enjoy them in a healthier way. Various nutritionists believe that eating healthy is all about eating desirable for with a healthy twist; for example, biryani made with vermicelli instead of rice or butter chicken without butter but the same mouth-watering flavours. Sounds interesting, right? With the healthy Indian dinner recipes here, you will know what we are talking about. The foodie inside you will definitely love these healthy recipes.







Here Are 5 Healthy Indian Dinner Recipes That You Can Prepare At Home:

The ultimate comfort food of India, khichdi is a light and easy dish to prepare. It is known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Huggi in Karnataka, Pulagam in Andhra, and Khichdi in parts North India. It is popularly made with just two basic ingredients - rice and lentil - which bring a sense of warmth and comfort. However, there are many versions of khichdi made in different household around the country. This version of khichdi is cooked with sabudana and garnished generously with saffron, perfect to cook and relish during the Navratri season as well.





A light dish made with sago or sabudana.

A favourite dinner recipe, palak paneer is a luscious gravy dish that you can savour with rice or roti. It has cottage cheese (paneer) chunks doused in a thick, flavourful spinach curry. Spinach is one of the most nutritious green leafy vegetables that you can include in your diet. Loaded with fibre, vitamin A and antioxidants, spinach (palak) is one healthy yet delicious vegetable to cook for dinner.





One of the most popular North Indian dish that goes well with just anything from roti, naan, parantha to rice.

If you are a non-vegetarian, you might be already jumping with joy to find butter chicken on the list of healthy Indian dinner recipes. Here is a delicious recipe of a low fat chicken recipe cooked without adding butter. Now, you must be wondering that what's a butter chicken without butter?! But this version of chicken has still managed to retain the magical flavours that would tantalise your taste buds to the core.





Yummy and quick to make, get the flavors of butter chicken without any butter.

Vermicelli is a versatile, healthier ingredient that you can replace or add to any recipe to make a healthier version of it. You can enjoy your favourite biryani recipe packed with mouth-watering, rich spices such as malabar peppercorns, cardamoms, cloves and red chilli powder. Just replacing rice with vermicelli and cooking with the same spices and herbs would make all the difference! Don't believe us? Then, try it yourself and let us know your experience in the comment section below.





A biryani recipe unlike any you've had before!

A stew is another comfort dish that requires very little time and ingredients and is extremely light on the stomach. Choose your veggies such as carrots, cauliflower and French beans and prepare this stew at home along with cloves, cardamom, cinnamon green chillies, ginger and curry leaves simmered well in coconut milk.





Packed with the goodness of coconut milk, here's a delicious stew recipe.

These healthy Indian dinner recipes would make sure you have the best of both healthy and tasty in your dinner meal.







